Former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, Jr. (Ret.) Chairs NextgenID Board of Advisors.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Throughout Lieutenant General Ashley's distinguished career, he experienced firsthand the challenges that today's traditional identity solutions present, including long-lead time appointments, required in-person enrollments, lack of alternative token support, and an inconvenient, unreliable infrastructure for credential management services, like unlocking cards, changing PINs and updating certificates" said Mr. Mohab Murrar, NextgenID's CEO. "Defense, Intelligence and Civil Agencies desperately need to modernize their Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) infrastructures. NextgenID can draw on Lieutenant General Ashley's experiences to continue to innovate on our solutions and provide government clients with truly next generation innovative identity technologies."

Lt. General Ashley most recently served as the Director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency. He previously served as Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2 where he was Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Army, and Army Chief of Staff for all aspects of intelligence, counterintelligence, and security. Other notable assignments include the Director of Intelligence, Joint Special Operations Command; the Director of Intelligence, U.S. Central Command; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, International Security Assistance Force and Director of Intelligence, U.S. Forces, Afghanistan; and Commanding General, the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.

"After learning all about NextgenID's high assurance (IAL-3) Trusted Services Platform, including how they worked for years with NIST to create the rules for Supervised, Remote, Identity Proofing (SRIP) found in the NIST SP 800-63.3 and FIPS 201-3 standards, I'm convinced that this solution is an absolute necessity for our service members, their dependents and contractor community," said Lieutenant General Ashley. "Efforts to implement lower assurance, IAL-2 solutions, as seen in recent news reports, are a step backwards. The reality is that we need higher assurance solutions. NextgenID's solution addresses the changes needed to the current CAC (Common Access Card) solution to make it more modern, efficient, and secure, by implementing SRIP, support for alternate tokens and provides a variety of enterprise and networked options for identity proofing, credential management and trusted services delivery."

NextgenID is the only provider of Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) for high assurance identities. This is provided through NextgenID's patented Trusted Services Solution that is fully compliant with NIST SP800-63-3 and FIPS-201-3 standards.

