Dominica Launches New Destination Brand Identity

ROSEAU, Dominica, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives and the Discover Dominica Authority have launched a new destination brand to position Dominica as a competitive tourism destination in the global tourism market.

"As part of the brand evolution, we have been working towards establishing a bolder identity for the Commonwealth of Dominica," said the Hon. Denise Charles, Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives. "Dominica is frequently confused with the Dominican Republic so we needed to create a distinction in the mind of potential visitors. A global study revealed that changing the logo would help Dominica stand out in the global tourism market."

The previous logo had been used for many years, but it was difficult to discern what it stood for. This new logo is unambiguous and clear, and can be clearly identified when used in smaller applications such as digital advertising and social media. Dominica's tourism product has expanded and evolved in the past few years, so the new logo better reflects Dominica as a unique and desirable Caribbean destination.

This process was guided by key stakeholders including global source market representatives, prospective visitors, hoteliers, business owners, government officials, residents and Dominicans living abroad. Adjectives used to describe Dominica include natural, dignified, lively, luxurious and serene. Dominica offers authentic experiences found nowhere else.

The new Dominica logo is as unique as the island itself. It has the feel of the rising Morne Trios Pitons; and the various shades of green depict the lush, verdant landscape covering the country. The rich purple accent color comes from Dominica's beloved Sisserou parrot and the vibrant red connotes the island's Creole culture and Kalinago heritage. "The Nature Island" tag line was retained as a competitive advantage. It helps reinforce Dominica's position as a leader in climate resilience and sustainability.

In the coming weeks, new marketing materials will be rolled out including video, print and digital advertising, promotional items, trade show assets, and other collateral as needed.

Tourism is essential to Dominica's economy so the new brand will be leveraged to help increase interest in Dominica's unique natural, wellness, and adventure attributes, regionally and internationally.

