READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO) ANNOUNCES PRE CHINESE NEW YEAR REVENUE UP 700% IN THE MONTH OF JANUARY

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation which is active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that the Company's Fintech Division, which includes OkePay, OkeApp and Readies, has a major increase in revenue for the first month of 2022. In January while Chinese New Year was approaching, the Fintech Division recorded a 700% revenue gain comparing to December 2021. The revenue of January approximately equals to the total revenue of the Division in last six months of 2021. The enormous revenue growth is resulted from the successful launch of OkeApp and Readies last year.

Soft-launched in June 2021, OkeApp (www.okepartners.com) is a state-of-the-art unique solution for Consumers and Merchants. As the Consumers will gain notable discounts using the OkeApp, no direct payment fees are applied to the participating Merchants. The Merchants will reap the benefits of above and below the line marketing campaigns provided by the OkeApp. In addition, the OkePartners who contribute to recruiting Consumers, will get cash rewards with any transactions made by such Consumers through the OkeApp with the participated Merchants. The transactions of OkeApp were boosted during Christmas holidays and before Chinese New Year, and new Merchants are signing up on a daily basis.

RHCO also launched Readies (www.readies.biz) in 2021 and it has been popular in the e-voucher sector. Readies is an online payment method that allows people to pay online in more than 50 countries. Thousands of online prepaid payments are made through the Readies network every day to pay for goods and services securely. It is the perfect online payment solution for those who value data security, want to keep track of their spending, or simply do not have a bank account or credit card. Recently Readies has signed agreements to offer more than 200 prepaid gift cards for sale on its platform, which include some most popular service providers in various sectors.

The launch of OkeApp and Readies has generated more than 50,000 transactions monthly. Such transactions have optimized the utilization of OkePay, a comprehensive back-end Payment Platform operated by RHCO, which accepts standard credit and debit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, UnionPay, along with Alipay, WeChat Pay and other mobile wallets and e-vouchers. RHCO has forecasted the transactions would keep on growing in 2022, as both OkeApp and Readies would recruit more Merchants and attract more Consumers / Users.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "The Company wants to wish all of its shareholders a Happy New Year, as RHCO is starting the year 2022 on a high note. We always believe in the potentials of OkeApp and Readies, and they have started to perform as we anticipated. Our focus will be enhancing the payment solutions and the user experience, as well as expanding their market. All members of RHCO are confident towards a profitable quarter and year ahead."

Readen Holding Corp. (www.readenholdingcorp.com) is a publicly traded Venture Capital Corporation, with major holdings in the Fintech Industry and has been increasing its investment in E-commerce and E-payment sectors, such as;

www.okepay.biz

www.readies.biz

www.okepartners.com

www.oktoken.biz

www.neckermanndirect.eu

www.twopercent.hk

www.fligrofood.com

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911

The RHCO corporate email address is info@readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO corporate website can be accessed at www.readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/readenrhco

