Krystal Klean Announces Acquisition of Window Doctors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal Klean , the Southeast's leading building care company - and a subsidiary of FLEETWASH - announced the finalization of an additional acquisition. The company has purchased Window Doctors of Brunswick Georgia. The 30 year old family run business serves more than 2,000 customers in St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Jekyll Island and Brunswick, Georgia.



Window Doctors represents the 123rd acquisition by the group and adds solar panel cleaning services, window cleaning, stain removal and gutter cleaning capacity to Krystal Klean's Southeast division.



"Window Doctors is a fantastic company and we're excited to help them grow and continue to serve all of their loyal customers together," said Krystal Klean's Jeremy Morgan.

There will be no change for existing customers to either business and key personnel will remain with each company including owners Jim and Nancy Catlett.

"If you have a cleaning or coating business with annual revenues from $200K to $200M we'd like to talk," said Mr. Morgan. "Come join the FLEETWASH family."

About Krystal Klean

Krystal Klean is the Southeast United States leading building care company. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Krystal Klean is a subsidiary of FLEETWASH and offers a full range of painting, pressure washing, sealing and coating, window cleaning, and waterproofing services. With more than 90 team members and a fleet of specialized equipment, Krystal Klean is equipped to service any type of building. For more information visit https://www.krystalklean.com .



