Caesars Sportsbook Unveils Prop Betting Menu for Super Bowl LVI

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Sportsbook, a division of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), is bringing sports fans closer to the Super Bowl than ever before with today's launch of its most extensive prop betting menu ever. Now live in 22 states and jurisdictions, 16 of which are mobile, the best-in-class sportsbook offering delivers eligible sports bettors an unprecedented chance to bet on unique outcomes for Super Bowl LVI.

From predicting the result of the opening coin toss, Super Bowl LVI MVP, to first player to score a touchdown in the game, whether there will be a safety and so much more, Caesars Sportsbook offers compelling ways to wager on the marquee sporting event of the year. Additionally, Caesars Sportsbook has brought the highlight of every Super Bowl gathering into its app with the addition of its new Super Bowl LVI Squares, allowing fans a chance to bet in a traditional Squares format and win if they predict the last digit of both teams' final score, including overtime.

Prop betting was revolutionized after two enterprising oddsmakers at Caesars Palace decided to capitalize on one of the most captivating stories of the 1985 NFL season – Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka's use of 325-pound rookie defensive tackle William "The Refrigerator" Perry as a goal-line running back. "The Fridge" scored three touchdowns in the regular season and was a sensation.

Prior to Super Bowl XX, Caesars' bookmakers decided to offer what to that point was the most exotic Super Bowl prop bet ever, 20/1 on "The Fridge" to score a touchdown. Other books jumped in, and the public loved it, lowering the odds to 2/1. Perry went on to score a touchdown in the third quarter and the Super Bowl prop craze was born.

A full feature on this story can be found here. As a tribute to this historic bet, Caesars Sportsbook will offer 'The Fridge bet,' a prop on whether a rostered defensive player will score an offensive touchdown in Super Bowl LVI.

"The Super Bowl is all about super-serving fans and sports bettors of all types," said Ken Fuchs, Head of Sports at Caesars Digital. "In addition to taking the biggest bets on the biggest markets, Caesars has been a trendsetter in creating props that resonate and generate a lot of fun for bettors. There's a little something for everybody, including live props during the game, and we look forward to seeing a great matchup play out."

It's expected that betting on Super Bowl LVI will set new records, given 36 million more American adults can legally place bets in their home state since last year's game. After successful launches in New York and Louisiana since the start of the year, Caesars Sportsbook is uniquely positioned to deliver its emperor-worthy betting experience to fans across the country while rewarding them for every wager through its legendary customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Whether betting on Super Bowl LVI or another sporting event, sports fans who bet with Caesars Sportsbook can earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits with every wager that can be used to unlock emperor-worthy experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

Sports fans in eligible states can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, deposit funds and jump right into the action to prepare for kickoff. The app offers countless pre-match and live markets, extensive odds, flexible limits, and same-game parlays making it the most dynamic sports betting app available. Caesars Sportsbook is an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, while being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently 4.5-point favorites versus the Cincinnati Bengals at Caesars Sportsbook with the total at 48.5 (over/under). The Moneyline is currently at Los Angeles -195 and Cincinnati +165.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS or Android.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

