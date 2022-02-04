Caesars Sportsbook Primed for Super Bowl LVI with Advertising Debut Featuring Star-Studded Cast

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Sportsbook, a division of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), today announced it will make its advertising debut in football's biggest game of the year with a 30-second spot in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI.

Featuring an all-star cast including actor and comedian JB Smoove, award-winning actress Halle Berry, and the legendary first family of football, the Mannings (Archie, Cooper, Eli, Peyton), the spot introduces a new installment of Caesars Sportsbook's popular "Caesar and Cleo" campaign.

"Caesar is ready for his Super Bowl debut alongside Cleo and the ultimate football family, the Mannings," said Sharon Otterman, Chief Marketing Officer of Caesars Digital. "We're an entertainment company first and foremost, but we are also storytellers, and this commercial gives us the unique opportunity to highlight family, fun, and football on the world's biggest stage. We're excited to debut the next episode of our iconic campaign and hope it will be the topic of conversation on Monday after the game."

Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl commercial was brought to life by award-winning director Stacy Wall, who has led advertising projects for brands such as Sprint, Uber Eats, and Honda. Advertising industry veteran Jeff Kling joined Wall to serve as Co-writer & Executive Creative Director.

In addition to the Big Game ad, Caesars Sportsbook will premiere two additional spots during the weekend of February 12-13. The brand will debut a new 30-second spot featuring Halle Berry during the widely-loved Puppy Bowl, to support Best Friends Animal Society – a nonprofit dedicated to animal rescue and adoption. The brand's responsible gaming ad featuring the Mannings will also run, emphasizing the message surrounding the company's decades-long commitment to responsible gaming, as well as the tools available on the Caesars Sportsbook app to have fun while playing responsibly.

Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 22 states and jurisdictions—16 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country. The app offers countless pre-match and live markets, extensive odds, flexible limits, and for Super Bowl LVI will offer more than 2,000 prop bets on the game, making it the most dynamic sports betting app available.

Caesars Sportsbook is the only app that rewards sports bettors with every wager through its legendary customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Bettors can earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock exclusive hotel, food & beverage, entertainment, and gaming opportunities at Caesars destinations across the country – including at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip – as well as bonus cash in the app. Caesars Sportsbook has partnerships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, while being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

