BPL affiliate makes first ever sale to Mexico

ELSTREE, England, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, based in Elstree, UK, announced its first ever direct sale in Mexico as part of an important supply award of Zenalb® 20%.

Zenalb® 20% is a human albumin and the first ever BPL product released in Mexico through its local affiliate at the end of 2021. This supply is critical to meet the needs of Mexican patients who will benefit from albumin.

Mexico is the largest regional albumin market in LATAM in terms of volume with 17.8m grams sold in 2019, now ahead of Brazil who has historically led in this market.1

BPL has a long history in the manufacture and supply of plasma protein therapies, including over 25 years of global experience with albumin, and the award is part of BPL's commitment to provide high-quality, plasma-derived products worldwide.

Bob Rossilli, US President & Chief Commercial Officer, Global Business, said, "BPL has a razor-sharp focus on delivering high-quality and clinically differentiated medicines like Zenalb® 20% and we are honored that we are able to deliver this to patients in Mexico. Thank you to all those involved for the great collaborative work during a long journey to make this happen.

BPL continues to strengthen its global commercial presence by launching products into new markets – as demonstrated by this announcement and our announcement last week that BPL was granted its first ever approval for a BPL product, Albuminex® 25% in China, the largest albumin market globally."

Leonardo Torres, General Manager for BPL Mexico, said, "This first sale is a milestone for BPL, not just because it is the first product delivery, but also because of its importance for patients in Mexico. We have a steadfast commitment to enhance lives and serve more people who depend on our products."

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

Recognising the importance of plasma and with many years of experience in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients, and customers globally. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with US offices in Durham, NC, and plasma collection centres across the United States, we are dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well as for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or https://www.bpl-us.com.

BPL consists of two operating divisions — BPL Plasma and BPL Therapeutics. BPL Plasma, headquartered in Austin, Texas and operating in the USA, collects plasma from donors in around 28 centers across the U.S. BPL Plasma employs over 900 staff to support the needs of donors and to ensure high-quality plasma collection in all their centers. Plasma collection is regulated by both FDA and MHRA, and BPL Plasma follows industry guidelines. BPL Plasma operates plasma facilities, staffed with trained personnel, dedicated to supporting donors through the process that leads to the donation of plasma. Plasma is shipped to the headquarters of BPL Therapeutics in Elstree, United Kingdom. The plasma is fractionated, purified, and filled through the efforts of our over 1,000 employees involved in production, quality, R&D, commercial, customer services, and administrative activities. BPL's plasma-derived medicines are commercially available in the U.K., USA, and 30 plus other countries around the world through our network of local affiliates and distribution partners.

1 Marketing Research Bureau for Mexico 2019

