Stor.ai Hires Charlie Ward Wright IV as President and Mendel Gniwisch is Promoted to CEO to Expand Leadership Team Leading digital commerce solutions company Stor.ai adds to its executive team to accelerate US growth as the company scales and expands across the US market

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, today announced two additions to its leadership team with the appointments of Charlie Ward Wright IV as President and Mendel Gniwisch as CEO. Both Charlie Wright and Gniwisch bring a wealth of expertise and experience in the retail and ecommerce sectors and will underpin stor.ai's rapid growth strategy.

Stor.ai was founded to assist grocers' digital transformation needs by combining digital customer engagement across all touchpoints into one platform. Previously, online grocery shopping had developed separately from the in-store experience, resulting in a fractured shopping experience characterized by disparate digital touchpoints. From ecommerce to picking to fulfillment, stor.ai supports grocers seeking to manage their digital transformation while maintaining their unique brand identities and preserving the loyalty of their customer base.

Charlie Ward Wright IV, the newly-appointed President, brings more than 20 years of experience working with retail technology to scale and develop high-performing optimization tools for grocers. Joining stor.ai, Charlie Wright will further strengthen the company's footprint, strategy, and operations in North America and globally. Stor.ai will benefit from his acumen across various touchpoints within the retail industry, especially in these times when digital transformation is critical.

"I am thrilled to be joining stor.ai at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Charlie Ward Wright, President, stor.ai. "The grocery industry's future is set to be defined by a fusion of in-store and online shopping, and it is critical to leverage technology to help grocers retain brand loyalty while meeting evolving customer expectations. I look forward to building upon this success, and cementing stor.ai's position as industry leaders, working closely with our team, customers, and partners."

Stor.ai's new CEO, Mendel Gniwisch, has been with the company for almost five years and previously served as EVP Business Development. In his new role, Gniwisch's diverse experience shapes his approach to building a durable, successful company offering retailers and customers a personalized digital shopping experience. Gniwisch's innovative, entrepreneurial expertise, especially in retail and technology, dovetails perfectly with stor.ai's growth strategy.

"I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to be starting in a new role that will ultimately enhance and broaden stor.ai's reach to further help retailers in a way that enhances their ability to personalize ecommerce in line with customers' preferences," said Mendel Gniwisch, newly appointed CEO of stor.ai. "As CEO, I am delighted to welcome Charlie to the company; his experience with retail technology makes him an invaluable addition to the stor.ai team as we pursue an ambitious growth trajectory and fulfill stor.ai's mission of providing digital commerce solutions for grocers, everywhere."

About Stor.ai

Stor.ai is the leading digital transformation partner for retailers and wholesalers of all sizes, providing immersive and enriching experiences across digital touchpoints inside and outside the store. Serving as a change agent for the industry, the stor.ai technology suite supports food retailers' transition to online, integrating fulfilment methods and point of sale and retail catalogues into a mobile-first, custom-branded eCommerce experience within days. Stor.ai's digital commerce engine combined with Artificial Intelligence, omnichannel marketing tools and delivery logistics software, elevates customer experience and loyalty and results in increased sales and profit. Founded in 2014, stor.ai has a growing client and partner base including Unilever, Toshiba, Microsoft and more.

