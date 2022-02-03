RUBY RIBBON'S C-SUITE EXECUTIVE TEAM GROWS WITH THE HIRING OF DANA LONG AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby Ribbon, the social commerce-driven women's intimates, shapewear, swimwear and athleisure company, announced today the appointment of Dana Long as their new Chief Marketing Officer.

Throughout her career, Dana Long has established herself as a Global Brand and Digital Marketing Expert with experience working for a variety of startups and Fortune 500 companies looking to grow their business through omni-channel and online marketing through owned, earned, and paid media strategies.

Prior to joining Ruby Ribbon, Dana led the Global Brand and Digital Marketing Teams for The Walt Disney Company for seven years where she worked on their Global Brand Marketing and Product Development teams for their Interactive Division. She also created the Global Digital Center of Excellence for Mattel, inc. where she provided knowledge and expertise in eCommerce performance marketing, digital content creation, social media marketing and created a digital analytics division. Dana also spearheaded the West Coast Digital & Influencer Practice for Golin, an Interpublic Group Agency. As her entry into the Social Selling sphere, Long spent three years at JAFRA Cosmetics International, as their Global Head of Digital Marketing, Strategy, and Communications at their headquarters in Westlake Village, California.

Long said, "I'm so thrilled to join the talented team at Ruby Ribbon and work alongside like-minded individuals who are striving to provide high quality products empowering entrepreneurial business opportunities for women around the country. I look forward to working with the team and our community of women Stylists to share all that Ruby Ribbon has to offer."

When she is not developing marketing strategies for Ruby Ribbon, Dana also serves as an advisory board member for Dress for Success, a non-profit dedicated to providing women with professional advice and appropriate attire to help them succeed in the workplace.

"Dana brings a wealth of global brand and digital marketing expertise that is strategic to the company, as we continue to lead in our rapidly evolving channel," said Ruby Ribbon CEO Clint McKinlay. "Her career-long commitment to creating empowering growth and income opportunities for women serves as an encouraging reminder to our Stylist network that their own success is always achievable."

Launched in 2012, Ruby Ribbon is an innovative, social commerce-driven women's intimates, shapewear and athleisure company offering comfort, style and confidence for women of all shapes and sizes. From the start, Ruby Ribbon's mission has been to support and empower women by offering products that make them feel good and by creating opportunities for women to develop their own entrepreneurial businesses and support each other through a body-positive community. For more information, please visit rubyribbon.com .

