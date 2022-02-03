Quantum Computing Targets Improved Human Aging and Longevity in new Agreement between Allosteric Bioscience and Polaris Quantum Biotech

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February 3, 2022, collaboration agreement was signed between Allosteric Bioscience, a company founded in 2021 integrating Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence with Biomedical sciences to create improved treatments for Aging and Longevity and Polaris Quantum Biotech, a company at the vanguard of Quantum Computing for drug discovery. Together, they are utilizing advancements in Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence for development of novel pharmaceuticals.

Improved Aging, Longevity and Aging related diseases is a lead program at Allosteric Bioscience and the focus of this agreement, supported by an investment in Polarisqb. This joint program uses Quantum Computing (QC) and artificial intelligence (AI) for creation of an inhibitor of a key protein involved in Aging that could have benefits for health representing a multibillion-dollar market. Allosteric Bioscience is using its "QAB" platform for integrating QC, AI, genetics, genomics, system biology, epigenetics, and proteomics, as well as two Aging platforms: "ALT" - Aging Longevity Targets and "ALM" – Aging Longevity Modulators.

Dr. Shahar Keinan, CEO of Polarisqb stated, "Quantum Computing technology is coming of age, allowing us to revolutionize drug discovery timelines, while improving the overall profile of the designed drugs. We are excited about the joint program with Allosteric tackling Aging and Longevity using Polarisqb's Tachyon platform. The application of Quantum Computers to solving these complex questions is extraordinary."

Dr. Arthur P. Bollon, President of Allosteric Bioscience stated, "The agreement between Allosteric Bioscience and Polarisqb represents an important milestone in implementing the Allosteric Bioscience strategy of integrating the Quantum Computer and advanced AI with Biomedical sciences for creation and development of advanced treatments for Improved Aging, Longevity and Aging related diseases."

Polaris Quantum Biotech, a leader in Quantum Computing for drug discovery, created the first drug discovery platform built on a Quantum Computer. Founded in 2020 by Shahar Keinan, CEO, and Bill Shipman, CTO, Polarisqb uses cloud, quantum computing, and machine learning to process, evaluate and identify lead molecules 10,000 times faster than alternative solutions. These high-quality drug leads are taken to synthesis, testing, and licensed to partners for development within months, rather than years. Information is available at www.Polarisqb.com

Allosteric Bioscience founders, Bruce Meyers, Arthur P. Bollon, Ph.D., and Peter Sordillo, Ph.D., M.D., have decades of expertise in the biotechnology industry as well as biomedical disciplines including genomics, epigenetics, systems biology, proteomics as well as oncology and quantum physics. Bruce Meyers and Dr. Bollon, founded multiple biotechnology companies including Cytoclonal Pharmaceutics (Dr. Bollon served as Chairman and CEO) which merged to create OPKO Health, a NASDAQ company with a market cap of $2 billion. Dr. Sordillo, who has a background in quantum information theory, is a leader in treating sarcomas and other cancers and managed over 50 clinical trials at leading institutions including Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

For information about Allosteric Bioscience: Dr. Arthur P. Bollon- abollon@allostericbioscience.com or Bruce Meyers- bmeyers@allostericbiocience.com

For information about Polarisqb: Dr. Shahar Keinan - skeinan@polarisqb.com or Will Simpson - wsimpson@polarisqb.com.

