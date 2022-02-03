PFL ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH REDCON1 AS OFFICIAL ACTIVE NUTRITION AND SUPPLEMENT PARTNER REDCON1 to sponsor all PFL Season events and upcoming PFL Challenger Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a multi-year deal with REDCON1 as the Official Performance, Active Nutrition, and Supplement Partner of the PFL.

REDCON1 will sponsor all PFL Regular Season events on ESPN and all PFL Challenger Series events on Fubo Sports TV. In addition to brand sponsorship, REDCON1 will have the ability to provide PFL athletes with nutritional supplements key to their health and recovery. Two PFL athletes will also serve as REDCON1 brand ambassadors.

"The Professional Fighters League is excited to partner with REDCON1 beginning with the upcoming Season and PFL Challenger Series," said PFL CRO Jon Tuck. "REDCON1 and the PFL are two energetic brands which share a passion for the health and wellness of world-class athletes."

"REDCON1 is the fastest growing sports nutrition brand, and through this multi-year partnership, we're focused on extending our brand's message and reach to new consumers looking to get the most out of their workout and workday," said Eric Hart, President and co-owner of REDCON1.

"As a tech-enabled active nutrition company, we're excited to create interactive, immersive experiences in collaboration with the PFL's technology-enhanced SMARTCAGE backed by notable investors Kevin Hart, Tony Robbins, and Wiz Khalifa," said Ryan Monahan, Chief Marketing Officer of REDCON1.

In 2021 PFL concluded a successful third season as six fighters earned world championships and $1 million each in prize money at the PFL World Championship, MMA's biggest night, on October 27. The league has seen 100 percent audience growth in 2021 and added leading brands to its blue-chip sponsorship portfolio, with more world-class talent and events coming to MMA fans across the globe this year.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III and Movlid Khaybulaev. With live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms, a portfolio of blue-chip brand partners, and backing from major institutional and high-profile individual investors, PFL is accelerating its global expansion to deliver a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

