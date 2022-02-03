Newday Impact Names Anne Popkin to President and Chief Operating Officer Leadership Role

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newday Impact , a San Francisco-based asset management and financial technology company that brings authentic responsible investing to those seeking investments that reflect their values, announced today that it has named Anne Popkin as President and Chief Operating Officer. Popkin will work on company strategy and lead a wide range of current and new business initiatives tied to the company's ESG and Impact investment activities, including focusing on commercializing the company's investment products and expanding and accelerating Newday's asset growth across multiple institutional distribution channels.

Newday Impact Investing (PRNewswire)

Most recently, Popkin served as President of Symphony Asset Management, a $20 billion asset management company based in San Francisco where she oversaw all non-investment activities inclusive of operations, IT, business development, and legal and compliance. Assets under management nearly tripled during her tenure, and revenues and operating margins performed accordingly. She previously held senior roles at BlueCrest Capital Management and Goldman Sachs.

"Anne brings to us an extensive background in building profitable businesses," said Doug Heske, CEO of Newday Impact. "Her expertise in strategy, management, leadership and scaling businesses are skills that are essential for us to expand globally. She also has the determination, resilience, "get it done" mindset, and passion to change the world. This makes her a perfect fit to help lead us through our next phase of growth."

Popkin is a Board Director for San Francisco Opera, a former Board Director for the San Francisco Film Society, Emeritus Chair for "100 Women in Finance," and a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Harvard University.

"I am joining Newday because I share their vision that institutions and individuals can effect systemic change in critical issues such as the environment and diversity through investments and advocacy," Popkin said. "I look forward to helping the team build a strong foundation that will scale the impact that their work can have to ensure better outcomes for these global problems."

About Newday Impact

Newday Impact is a financial services company that provides authentic portfolios for responsibility-minded investors. Backed by insightful research and recognized community leaders, Newday Impact offers portfolios addressing the major ESG issues in the world. The company also supports its partners by donating 5% of revenue to nonprofits focused on this transformational change. Newday Impact works with family offices, institutions, investment advisors, financial services platforms, and individual investors, who want both a return on investment and community impact. For more information about Newday Impact's work and investment opportunities, email info@newdayinvesting.com or visit https://newdayimpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newday Investing