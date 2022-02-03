Getlabs Raises $20M to Expand At-Home Lab Appointments Nationwide and Launches API New API allows healthcare organizations to build on top of Getlabs' infrastructure and deliver higher quality remote care by dispatching in-person medical professionals in a single tap

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs , the leader in providing nationwide infrastructure for remote healthcare delivery, announced today the launch of its one-tap API for healthcare organizations, in addition to $20M in new Series A funding. This latest round of funding was led by Emerson Collective and the Minderoo Foundation, with participation from Tusk Venture Partners, Labcorp, Healthworx, Byers Capital, Anne Wojcicki (co-founder and CEO of 23andMe), Susan Wojcicki (CEO of YouTube), Eric Kinariwala (founder and CEO of Capsule), and Mattieu Gamache-Asselin (founder of Alto Pharmacy). Matt Bettonville from Emerson Collective and Demetri Karagas from Thirty Madison will join the board of directors.

As telehealth services continue gaining rapid adoption post-COVID, the majority of these companies have been limited to treating simple conditions that do not require diagnostic testing. To expand to virtual primary care and treat complex conditions including cardiology, diabetes, and fertility, telehealth services need ways to collect diagnostic information in-person. By expanding the scope of telehealth services, patients will have additional, convenient options to access care, including routine doctor visits and early screening for a range of chronic and acute conditions. With its API and nationwide workforce of in-person medical professionals, Getlabs bridges the virtual care gap for telehealth providers to make informed decisions and deliver higher-quality care remotely.

The company provides at-home lab appointments performed by its full-time phlebotomists and charges a convenience fee from $25. Since September 2021, Getlabs has expanded from covering 6% of the US population to over 45% as it lays the infrastructure providers need to deliver remote care nationwide. The company plans to use the funding to continue expanding rapidly and hire additional types of skilled medical professionals.

"To truly innovate in healthcare, it's critical to expand access to convenient and high-quality diagnostic testing," said Anne Wojcicki, Co-Founder and CEO of 23andMe. "Rather than treating patients when they show signs of being unwell, the healthcare ecosystem has a shared responsibility to make it easier for patients to stay healthy in the first place. I am thrilled to be supporting Getlabs towards their mission of creating the infrastructure for healthcare organizations to deliver better care to patients when and where they need it most - at home."

"We initially started Getlabs to expand patient access to diagnostic testing by delivering lab appointments in the convenience of their homes. Now, with the release of our API, we are making it even easier for doctors to collect diagnostic tests that provide vital information for their patients, thereby extending the reach of their practice to any location that we're in." said Kyle Michelson, Founder and CEO of Getlabs. "We see a future where both existing healthcare organizations and the next generation of telehealth services build on top of Getlabs' infrastructure to make informed medical decisions and deliver better care, remotely. Imagine a world where patients in healthcare deserts could see the top specialists across the country virtually."

Getlabs works by digitally connecting its employed and nationally certified phlebotomists to patients for lab collections at their home or office, then delivering the specimens to the leading diagnostic laboratories, including Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, and Sonora Quest for testing. The company has served tens of thousands of patients to date, and will continue to expand its footprint as it launches in cities covering over 90% of the US population and expands its offerings with additional building blocks for providing remote care such as imaging, immunizations, physical exams, and other essential healthcare services.

"Diagnostics will be essential for telehealth to expand to more complex conditions," said Demetri Karagas, CEO of Thirty Madison. "Getlabs, especially with the API launch, enables telehealth services to offer a seamless way for patients to get lab work done, improving both the patient experience and health outcomes."

"Through the pandemic, we've seen remote-first care begin to transform our health system," said Matt Bettonville, Managing Partner at Emerson Collective. "Patients should be able to get care where they want—at home, at work, wherever. Getlabs is delivering a fundamental service for the future of healthcare to almost half the country, and they're doing it with the highest quality in the industry."

With the new round of funding Getlabs has expanded its executive team with several key hires. David Mayer is joining as Chief Operating Officer from Honor, AllStripes, and Lyft. David Kunst is joining as VP of Operations from Alphabet and Lyft. Louisa Cartwright is joining as VP of Employee Success from Headspace. Matt Rubens is joining as VP of Engineering from Tophatter. Craig Thompson is joining as Chief Revenue Officer from Alto and Abbott. Jaime LaFontaine is joining as VP of Business Development from Alto.

Patients can check availability in their area and book Getlabs at https://app.getlabs.com/book/

Healthcare organizations can learn more about the Getlabs API and request access at https://getlabs.com/api

About Getlabs

Getlabs provides the nationwide infrastructure for delivering healthcare anywhere. Patients can book a certified phlebotomist to draw their lab tests at their home or office. Healthcare organizations can dispatch Getlabs' medical professionals to their patients to collect the diagnostic tests they need. By creating the infrastructure for providers to make informed medical decisions remotely, Getlabs bridges the gap between virtual and in-person care and unlocks the full potential of telehealth. Visit getlabs.com for more information.

