Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary
- Total revenue of $364 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 38% from $264 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net revenue margin of 77% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 92% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net income from continuing operations of $49 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $231 million, or $6.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $101 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $149 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted earnings of $60 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $85 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Full Year 2021 Summary
- Total revenue of $1.208 billion in 2021 increased 11% from $1.084 billion in 2020.
- Net revenue margin of 85% in 2021 compared to 63% in 2020.
- Net income from continuing operations of $256 million, or $6.79 per diluted share, in 2021, compared to $378 million, or $11.71 per diluted share, in 2020.
- Full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $473 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $415 million in 2020.
- Adjusted earnings of $286 million, or $7.57 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $235 million, or $7.26 per diluted share, in 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Combined Loans and Finance Receivables
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted Earnings Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.
Adjusted EBITDA Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, lease termination and cease-use loss (gain), gain on bargain purchase, other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
165,477
$
297,273
Restricted cash
60,406
71,927
Loans and finance receivables at fair value
1,964,690
1,241,506
Income taxes receivable
51,104
—
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
52,274
40,301
Property and equipment, net
78,402
79,417
Operating lease right-of-use asset
23,101
40,123
Goodwill
279,275
267,974
Intangible assets, net
35,444
26,008
Other assets
51,310
43,546
Total assets
$
2,761,483
$
2,108,075
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
156,102
$
124,071
Operating lease liability
40,987
67,956
Income taxes currently payable
—
2,624
Deferred tax liabilities, net
86,943
48,129
Long-term debt
1,384,399
946,461
Total liabilities
1,668,431
1,189,241
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,
—
—
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
—
—
Additional paid in capital
225,689
187,981
Retained earnings
1,105,761
849,466
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,540)
(6,898)
Treasury stock, at cost (9,279,560 and 6,173,858 shares as of
(229,858)
(113,201)
Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity
1,093,052
917,348
Noncontrolling interest
—
1,486
Total stockholders' equity
1,093,052
918,834
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,761,483
$
2,108,075
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
363,608
$
263,852
$
1,207,932
$
1,083,710
Change in Fair Value
(83,229)
(20,349)
(183,672)
(399,517)
Net Revenue
280,379
243,503
1,024,260
684,193
Expenses
Marketing
107,612
27,605
271,160
69,780
Operations and technology
39,072
30,812
147,700
96,284
General and administrative
40,641
56,657
156,962
140,600
Depreciation and amortization
12,374
8,288
35,375
19,732
Total Expenses
199,699
123,362
611,197
326,396
Income from Operations
80,680
120,141
413,063
357,797
Interest expense, net
(19,016)
(27,304)
(76,509)
(86,691)
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net
1
521
(382)
514
Gain on bargain purchase
—
163,999
—
163,999
Equity method investment income
395
628
2,953
628
Other nonoperating expenses
(842)
(827)
(1,970)
(827)
Income before Income Taxes
61,218
257,158
337,155
435,420
Provision for income taxes
12,480
26,379
80,087
57,191
Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling
48,738
230,779
257,068
378,229
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
88
85
773
85
Net income from continuing operations
48,650
230,694
256,295
378,144
Net loss from discontinued operations
—
(3)
—
(300)
Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.
$
48,650
$
230,691
$
256,295
$
377,844
Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International,
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:
Continuing operations
$
1.36
$
6.61
$
7.05
$
11.86
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.01)
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
1.36
$
6.61
$
7.05
$
11.85
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:
Continuing operations
$
1.30
$
6.47
$
6.79
$
11.71
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.01)
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$
1.30
$
6.47
$
6.79
$
11.70
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
35,750
34,926
36,351
31,897
Diluted
37,330
35,645
37,736
32,302
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
$
471,868
$
741,171
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
—
(300)
Cash flows provided by operating activities
471,868
740,871
Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
Loans and finance receivables
(923,494)
2,986
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(29,153)
109,920
Property and equipment additions
(29,674)
(29,491)
Sale of subsidiary
1,928
—
Other investing activities
25
168
Cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations
(980,368)
83,583
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
—
—
Total cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
(980,368)
83,583
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
365,149
(535,974)
Effect of exchange rates on cash
34
(244)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(143,317)
288,236
Less: increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
—
—
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - continuing
(143,317)
288,236
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
369,200
80,964
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
225,883
$
369,200
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
(dollars in thousands)
The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended
Three Months Ended December 31
2021
2020
Change
Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:
Company owned
$
1,878,426
$
1,263,134
$
615,292
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
11,790
8,845
2,945
Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)
$
1,890,216
$
1,271,979
$
618,237
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:
Company owned
$
1,964,690
$
1,241,506
$
723,184
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
18,813
10,289
8,524
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)
$
1,983,503
$
1,251,795
$
731,708
Fair value as a % of principal(c)
104.9
%
98.4
%
6.5
%
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal
Company owned
$
1,944,262
$
1,310,171
$
634,091
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
13,750
10,163
3,587
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)
$
1,958,012
$
1,320,334
$
637,678
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including
Company owned(d)
$
1,792,257
$
1,153,358
$
638,899
Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)
13,212
8,861
4,351
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)
$
1,805,469
$
1,162,219
$
643,250
Revenue
$
358,633
$
261,299
$
97,334
Change in fair value
(81,911)
(20,349)
(61,562)
Net revenue
276,722
240,950
35,772
Net revenue margin
77.2
%
92.2
%
(15.0)
%
Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)
4.5
%
1.8
%
2.7
%
Delinquencies:
>30 days delinquent
$
103,213
$
122,666
$
(19,453)
>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)
5.3
%
9.3
%
(4.0)
%
Charge-offs:
Charge-offs (net of recoveries)
$
120,259
$
55,087
$
65,172
Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)
6.7
%
4.7
%
2.0
%
(a)
Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.
(b)
Non-GAAP measure.
(c)
Determined using period-end balances.
(d)
The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Measures
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income from continuing operations
$
48,650
$
230,694
$
256,295
$
378,144
Adjustments:
Gain on bargain purchase(a)
—
(163,999)
—
(163,999)
Transaction-related costs(b)
—
13,430
1,424
20,023
Lease termination and cease use costs(c)
7,648
—
7,535
—
Other nonoperating expenses(d)
842
827
1,970
827
Intangible asset amortization
2,014
1,215
6,862
1,777
Stock-based compensation expense
5,107
7,153
21,179
18,041
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net
(1)
(506)
372
(499)
Cumulative tax effect of adjustments
(4,012)
(3,787)
(9,855)
(8,038)
Discrete tax adjustments(e)
—
—
—
(11,604)
Adjusted earnings
$
60,248
$
85,027
$
285,782
$
234,672
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.30
$
6.47
$
6.79
$
11.71
Adjusted earnings per share
$
1.61
$
2.39
$
7.57
$
7.26
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income from continuing operations
$
48,650
$
230,694
$
256,295
$
378,144
Depreciation and amortization expenses(f)
12,372
8,282
35,362
19,726
Interest expense, net(f)
18,916
27,120
75,929
86,507
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net
(1)
(506)
372
(499)
Provision for income taxes
12,480
26,379
80,087
57,191
Stock-based compensation expense
5,107
7,153
21,179
18,041
Adjustments:
Transaction-related costs(b)
—
13,430
1,424
20,023
Lease termination and cease use loss(c)
3,449
—
3,336
—
Gain on bargain purchase(a)
—
(163,999)
—
(163,999)
Equity method investment income
(395)
(628)
(2,953)
(628)
Other nonoperating expenses(d)
842
827
1,970
827
Adjusted EBITDA
$
101,420
$
148,752
$
473,001
$
415,333
Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:
Total Revenue
$
363,608
$
263,852
$
1,207,932
$
1,083,710
Adjusted EBITDA
101,420
148,752
473,001
415,333
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue
27.9
%
56.4
%
39.2
%
38.3
%
(a)
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $164.0 million gain on bargain purchase related to an acquisition.
(b)
In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary. In the fourth and third quarters of 2020, the Company incurred expenses totaling $13.4 million ($12.0 million net of tax) and $6.6 million ($5.0 million net of tax), respectively, related to an acquisition.
(c)
In the fourth and third quarters of 2021, the Company recorded a loss of $7.6 million ($5.7 million net of tax), including a net write-off of leasehold improvements of $4.2 million, and a gain of $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax), respectively, upon the exits of leased office spaces.
(d)
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company incurred a loss of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to the partial divestiture of a subsidiary. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to an incomplete transaction. In the first quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) and $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to early extinguishment of debt.
(e)
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized an $11.6 million income tax benefit resulting from the release of its liability for
(f)
Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.
