DuPont Named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has been named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth consecutive year, recognizing the company's continued commitment to policies and practices that advance gender inclusion and parity in the workplace.

"At DuPont, we are committed to building and cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce where all employees – regardless of gender – can advance and thrive," said Kim Markiewicz, vice president, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, DuPont. "We're proud to be included in the GEI for the fifth straight year – it's a testament to the progress we've achieved to support women at every level throughout the company and underscores our work continues to ensure gender equality."

DuPont has expanded and strengthened parental leave policies and inclusive medical benefits to better serve the needs of women employees and has developed career development opportunities to attract, retain and advance women across the organization. Through the DuPont Women's Network employee resource group, the company works to cultivate world-class female leadership, catalyze culture change, engage allies, and drive inclusive leadership to enhance the company's performance.

The 2022 GEI includes 418 companies across 45 countries and regions. The Index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. DuPont achieved scores at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars. The company achieved its highest ratings in the inclusive culture and anti-sexual harassment policies pillars.

