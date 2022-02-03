CHILL RX LAUNCHES AS FIRST DAO DIGITAL INFLUENCER ALLOWING COMMUNITY TO POWER CAREER AND LIFE DECISIONS

The Grammy-Nominated Virtual Music and Digital Artist Collective is Powered by 9999 Placebo Pills on the Blockchain

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Web 3.0 entertainment company, DEFIENT, announced that their Grammy-nominated virtual music artist and influencer CHILLPILL will become the first decentralized music artist, DJ, and producer - also known as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

Fans who hold one of the 9,999 CHILL Rx NFTs get to participate in all aspects of the creative process as well as earn passive income from songwriting royalties and metaverse concert performances. The CHILL Rx website states "Our mission is simple - the fans become the artist, the fans become the record label, and the fans own the brand."

Originally launched in 2017 CHILLPILL is recognized for songs by Panic! At the Disco, Lil Wayne, and the 2020 hit F*** the Club. The star has 52.1k followers on Instagram and over 100k monthly streams on Spotify .

The creation of the DAO influencer provides a true use case for Web 3.0 music and a movement to give autonomy to creators and each community. Fans and actual creators can decide influencers actions and initiatives in various worlds. Examples would be around what brand deals to take and most desired appearances, community powered creative direction for new songs and beats, etc.

CHILL Rx is primed for real utility in the metaverse - equipped with technology that allows the artist to go live as a DJ CHILLPILL, perform in different worlds and engage with fans in various ways. The influencer gives a community of fans the opportunity to truly guide, control and activate a digital influencer across Web 3.0.

Paving the way for a new wave of metaverse influencers, CHILL Rx holders will be given commercial rights to their NFT, community-powered creative direction, access to DAO IP and ownership and last but not least, a Grammy. There will also be special IP, songs, lyrics, beats, vocals, art and music video direction collaborations for the project with artists including DJ Khaled, Major Lazer, Miguel, Future and Nicki Minaj.

"We've seen major success for recent digital influencers, all stemming from fan engagement on social media to brand deals as they continue to create real personalities and identities" said co-founder, Sidney Swift at DEFIENT. "CHILL Rx not only represents a sense of true ownership for the community, but provides true decision power for how the influencer will evolve within the metaverse."

The distribution of CHILL Rx consists of 808 reserved NFTs, 808 presale NFTs, 808 whitelist NFTs and 7575 public sale; the total is 9,999 unique NFTs.

For more information, please visit discord.gg/chillpill or our website chillrx.io.

