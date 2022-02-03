Base Beauty Creative Agency Celebrates Big Milestones

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Beauty Creative Agency , a 360-omnichannel agency that specializes in providing brands within the beauty and wellness industry with fully integrated and holistic 360 marketing services, is celebrating 15 years this year. Additionally, 2022 marks the fifth anniversary of the agency's top-rated beauty podcast, Where Brains Meet Beauty ™, which welcomed Dermatology Resident and TikTok sensation, Dr. Muneeb Shah as its 200th guest earlier this year streaming via YouTube Live .

"I started this business because I saw the white space and need for a creative and nimble agency that had expertise in not just one area, but all consumer touchpoints. Of course with any void comes an opportunity, and if this brand service didn't exist, I was going to create it," says Jodi Katz, Founder and CEO, Base Beauty Creative Agency. "More than ever, brands crave support that provides them with not only the blue sky creative strategic ideas, but the expertise and know how to execute it all. Creating an agency that has a fully integrated approach to achieving its client's goals has been such a gamechanger and a big part of Base Beauty's success over the years."

Katz launched Where Brains Meet Beauty at the recommendation of her business coach. Five years later, the highly rated show has received hundreds of positive reviews, welcomed 200 guests and currently reaches more than 20,000 fans monthly.

"Where Brains Meet Beauty really came from Jodi and the agency's need to create a community and form connections while diving deeper into the stories of the people who have shaped the beauty and wellness industries," says Aleni Mackarey , COO, Base Beauty Creative Agency and Executive Producer, Where Brains Meet Beauty. "Over the past five years we've welcomed notable entrepreneurs, household names and C-Suite executives who have not only shared their professional journeys, but the honest, humanizing stories behind the 'why' which is really what the show is all about."

As a tribute to the podcast's milestone, Where Brains Meet Beauty is launching its first ever book titled Facing the Seduction of Success slated to launch in May 2022. The book, which is a leadership business resource on how to lead in business while also living your life fully, features Where Brains Meet Beauty's most notable guests throughout the years including Wende Zomnir, Patricia Wexler, Suzanne Somers, Rea Ann Silva, Alicia Grande, Sasha Plavsic and Deborah Lippmann to name a few.

"I've always been intrigued by the word seduction and how it relates to success," says Katz. "The word is so disarming and there are many ways to interpret it. It can be an alluring motivator that drives people to reach their goals. It can also be a challenging interference from participating fully in other parts of your life. I'm fascinated by how other leaders navigate this dichotomy."

Facing the Seduction of Success is published by Indie Books International and will be available for purchase on Amazon. To learn more about the book visit seductionofsuccessbook.com .

