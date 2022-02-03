<span class="legendSpanClass">The website keeps the cannabis community informed of the ever-growing selection of сannabis product offerings available and the stories behind the people innovating the cannabis space</span>

AskGrowers Provides In-Depth Information and Reviews on Over 5,200 Cannabis Strains

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGrowers , a website that educates consumers and provides an in-depth introduction to cannabis for newcomers and experienced connoisseurs alike, has collected information on more than 5,200 strains using 20 different metrics and reviews from readers.

"Depending on the cannabis strain you choose, the reaction and side-effects will differ greatly," Irene Stepanenko, AskGrowers, Co-Founder and CEO. "AskGrowers has a guide on cannabis strains and has collected detailed information about them."

"If you've ever bought cannabis, you know there are Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains. But if you are looking for the desired effect, you need to choose a specific strain," Igor Dunaevsky, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AskGrowers. "As a rule, the marijuana we buy today has gone through the generations of cross-breeding and has rich cannabinoid content that makes each strain unique."

AskGrowers educates people about how different compounds in cannabis products affect their experience. Products containing THC that have other components of cannabinoids and terpenes in them often have more significant therapeutic benefits. The reason is that when multiple cannabis compounds are combined, their medicinal effects are changed and enhanced, creating the entourage effect, where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The guide includes categories such as:

Happy. Weed and happiness are related as marijuana is composed of mind-altering compounds such as THC that positively affect one's mind and body.

Creative. The Sativa-dominant strains are creative ones because they have high euphoric effects that aid in creative endeavors.

Calm. Indica has a more calming effect. It eases anxiety and stress, therefore helping you fall asleep.

