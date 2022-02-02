ZEPHYRx and MIR Join Forces to Market Remote Respiratory Monitoring Solutions to Healthcare Practices and Decentralized Clinical Research

TROY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEPHYRx, LLC and MIR, Medical International Research, today announced they have entered into an exclusive partnership to jointly market the ZEPHYRx Remote Respiratory Monitoring (RRM) Solution. Under the new partnership, this will be the only remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution offered by MIR in North America.

ZEPHYRx, a health information technology innovator, has quickly become an industry leader in RPM solutions for respiratory health. ZEPHYRx is the largest reseller of MIR's Spirobank® Smart Spirometer and has been working with MIR, a global leader in medical devices and software, since its inception in 2019. With MIR's well-established customer base and highly qualified sales personnel, MIR is the partner of choice for ZEPHYRx to fuel its path of accelerating growth.

"Remote respiratory monitoring has evolved from being a nice-to-have to a necessity since COVID, especially for those with chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and asthma. But beyond the pandemic, our solution offers improved care models including far greater frequency of monitoring vs. in-clinic appointments, just-in-time respiratory testing, and gamification to support patient adherence. This new partnership greatly expands the visibility of our solutions for customers looking to extend their practice and clinical research beyond its physical walls and into the patient's home. Just imagine the possibilities," said Dwight Cheu, ZEPHYRx CEO.

Dale Novy, MIR National Director of Sales and Business Development, adds "During the past few years, ZEPHYRx has separated themselves from other RPM companies with a platform that's a perfect complement to our smart personal spirometers. The COVID pandemic has required patients with chronic respiratory conditions to be monitored differently than in the past. The healthcare industry now, more than ever, needs greater accessibility to tools that allow us to remotely and personally assess our state of respiratory health."

ZEPHYRx is a leading provider of end-to-end remote respiratory monitoring solutions. Our solutions combine a cloud-based provider dashboard with real-time video coaching, patient app, and MIR's FDA-cleared spirometer. Our mission is to empower patients to actively manage and improve their own respiratory health through leading-edge technology and gamification. zephyrx.com

MIR is a global medical device and software company founded in 1993. For more than 25 years, we've been internationally recognized for numerous innovations and advancements in: Spirometry, Oximetry and Remote Patient Monitoring. spirometry.com

