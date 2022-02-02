Tinuiti Launches New Omnichannel Performance Influencer Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon, today announced the official launch of its full-service omnichannel Performance Influencer Practice , a full-funnel solution that delivers meaningful and measurable ROI for brands, specifically by leveraging Influencer Marketing.

Tinuiti, the first independent U.S. agency to earn TikTok's Campaign Management Badge, is uniquely positioned to help brands utilize influencers across the entire customer journey through its deep suite of media capabilities, exclusive partnerships, and proprietary tech stack. This unique breadth of in-house tools allows for better strategy and tactical activation across the entire funnel to accelerate performance outcomes within a clients' larger media mix. Tinuiti drives multi-channel distribution plans beyond the post, pushing out Influencer campaigns into Paid Social, OTT, Programmatic, websites, and more.

Led by 15-year veteran Crystal Duncan, SVP, Head of Influencer Marketing, the team will service Tinuiti clients across all aspects of the Influencer journey – from sourcing and vetting talent, to content creation and through to paid distribution and performance measurement. The highly trained team of experts builds data-driven strategies that can be activated against the proper group of Influencers based on brand KPIs.

"Influencers are incredibly effective for brands because they are authentic storytellers who emotionally connect with and are trusted by their audiences. But that is just one piece of the Influencer puzzle. Tinuiti understands the magic in omnichannel integration with other digital marketing tactics and the ability to measure Influencer performance beyond vanity metricsーtruly making it a full-funnel driver. The integration across functions including Social, Affiliate, and ecommerce create a larger amplification in a highly competitive space for brands to grow their business." - Crystal Duncan, SVP, Head of Influencer Marketing

With the future of Influencer Marketing increasingly having a heavy data and technology focus, Tinuiti is well-positioned with its proprietary, award-winning technology, Mobius, a suite of AI-enabled marketing intelligence and media activation technology.

"As quantitative, tech-driven, data scientists who truly get Influencer, Tinuiti brings precise measurement to bear on our clients' Influencer campaigns—in other words, exactly the type of analytics that has typically been so elusive for brands looking to gauge the results of their Influencer investments." – Obele Brown-West, Tinuiti's Chief Solutions Officer.

Tinuiti steps into the Influencer space with a proven track record of accelerating brand performance for enterprise brands across the entire digital marketing ecosystem. Tinuiti's creative influencer campaign with Owlet Baby Care brought in significant gains with parents during COVID restrictions.

"With Tinuiti's influencer program, Owlet was able to go beyond our organic reach and maximize our Influencer content on paid channels. We were happy to see such positive results within our paid campaigns when we combined our organic influencer program with our paid program. The influencer campaigns quickly became some of our higher performing consideration and conversion campaigns." - Seth Lofgreen, Growth Team at Owlet

The Tinuiti approach to influencer marketing

Going Beyond Vanity Metrics: As quantitative, tech-driven, data scientists, Tinuiti brings precise measurement to your Influencer campaigns—in other words, exactly the type of analytics that has typically been so elusive for brands looking to gauge the results of their Influencer investments.



Filling the Bottom-Funnel Void: Tinuiti bridges the gap between Influencer and bottom-funnel tactics. Unlike most agencies, Tinuiti's focus is on full-funnel strategy, content distribution, and conversion measurement that also drive results at the bottom of the funnel.



Influencer in Surround Sound: Tinuiti takes a 360-degree approach to Influencer Marketing strategy to create content that can travel across paid, owned, and earned media. The goal is to drive sales from the littlest to the biggest screens by leveraging distribution channels beyond just TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.



Building Meaningful Relationships: The firm finds influencer voices with the power to impact purchasing decisions due to their authority, knowledge, or relationship with their audience, creates the content that serves as social proof, and then scales that creative product for strategic amplification through owned and paid tactics to increase exposure to relevant audiences. By reviewing success metrics on an ongoing basis, Tinuiti optimizes for the most effective spend on both Influencers and paid media.



Talent, Industry & Platform Agnostic: Unlike others, Tinuti works across the full spectrum of micro-to nano-Influencers to top-tier celebrities. The firm is agnostic across verticals including beauty, sports, non-profits. Tinuiti is platform-agnostic so campaigns can live across a multitude of platforms beyond Social.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon, with nearly $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,000 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

