2022 Outlook on Privacy & Data Security from Bloomberg Law Delivers Guidance on Global and Domestic Regulatory Developments

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today the publication of its 2022 Outlook on Privacy & Data Security, which provides a detailed review of key activity in recent months and anticipated developments for the global and domestic regulatory landscape. The new report features exclusive content including the latest news coverage, in-depth perspectives from expert analysts, and ready-to-use Practical Guidance documents. A complimentary copy is available for download at http://onb-law.com/1bFF50HKqM7.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law) (PRNewswire)

The report features exclusive content including the latest news coverage & in-depth perspectives from expert analysts.

The 2022 Outlook on Privacy & Data Security includes:

A collection of articles from Bloomberg Law's news desk on the outcome of new state privacy legislation, the latest on ransomware attacks, the challenge for social media platforms in verifying age without violating privacy, the growing popularity of Global Privacy Control (GPC), Congress's debate over a national privacy law, and regulatory activity around facial recognition systems.

Analysis pieces examining new contract obligations for consumer data, as well as an in-depth look at China's new Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL).

Practical Guidance including an annotated checklist of key data security questions when reviewing vendor contracts, as well as a glossary of key terms related to the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA).

"Privacy and data security issues continue to play a central role in the global and domestic legal landscape," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law provides distinct resources to privacy and data security practitioners to navigate complex regulatory and compliance initiatives as part of our integrated platform."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Law