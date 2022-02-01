NexPoint Residential Trust Announces 2021 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:
Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102)
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payable
Distribution
Taxable
Return of Capital
Section 199A
3/12/202
3/15/2021
3/31/2021
$0.34125
$0.00000
$0.34125
$0.00000
6/14/2021
6/15/2021
6/30/2021
$0.34125
$0.00000
$0.34125
$0.00000
9/14/2021
9/15/2021
9/30/2021
$0.34125
$0.00000
$0.34125
$0.00000
12/14/2021
12/15/2021
12/30/2021
$0.38000
$0.00000
$0.38000
$0.00000
Totals
$1.40375
$0.00000
$1.40375
$0.00000
100.00%
0.00%
100.00%
Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income
The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.
Contact:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
jgraham@nexpoint.com
View original content:
SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.