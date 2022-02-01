Carrier to Host Investor Day

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, will host an in-person investor meeting at its world headquarters, the Center for Intelligent Buildings in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Members of the executive leadership team, including Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and CFO Patrick Goris, will host a series of presentations that highlight Carrier's strategic priorities and compelling prospects for continued strong growth. A live Q&A session will follow.

The live webcast of the presentations, along with supporting materials, will be available on the day of the event at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

