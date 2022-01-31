MADAM BY MADAM C.J. WALKER LAUNCHES NEW BEAUTY & HAIRCARE BRAND INSPIRED BY ICONIC TRAILBLAZER....

Launching in Collaboration with Walmart, MADAM By Madam C.J. Walker is Designed to Respect, Protect, and Perfect the Wide Variety of Hairstyles Worn by Women of Color

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, over a century after Black beauty icon Madam C.J. Walker launched her namesake brand (becoming one of the first women self-made millionaires in the process), MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker, the new beauty and haircare line by Sundial Brands, announces the launch of the new brand inspired by the legend herself. With eleven new products, MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker features damage-defying formulas designed to respect, protect, and perfect the wide range of styles worn by women of color. For launch, MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker is collaborating with Walmart – the leading retailer that helps people around the world save money and live better – to bring the product line to over 3,000 stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com.

"We're so excited to be announcing the launch of MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker – a collection designed to carry on Madam Walker's legacy as an innovator, trailblazer and activist. The products were created for polycultural women who proudly lead their lives, unbothered by society's ideals of how they should look, feel, and present themselves." said Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial Brands, MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker's parent company. "MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker celebrates the multi-dimensionality of women with textured hair, enabling them to switch it up while promoting a healthy scalp, stronger hair and unlimited styling possibilities."

The collection has combined its trademark formulas with leading science and technology innovations to create its damage defying products. The brand strives to inspire boldness and a sense of freedom through a forward-thinking hair care system that offers an array of textured hair care products designed for style versatility without the fear of sacrificing hair health.

"I am thrilled to continue my great-great grandmother's legacy with the launch of MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker in partnership with stellar Black women leaders at Sundial Brands and Walmart," said A'Lelia Bundles, author, historian, and Walker's biographer. "We worked together to merge 100 years of research, development, science and technology to ensure that the products are as innovative and effective as the original Walker line. This collection embodies Madam Walker's spirit of empowerment and pays homage to modern women of color."

LAUNCH ASSETS:

For the launch of MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker, the brand is introducing its damage-defying Scalp to Strand System that gives consumers the freedom and confidence to style their hair the way they want, when they want. From heated and relaxed styles to natural and protective looks, the Scalp to Strand System's proprietary technology helps repair and strengthen textured hair starting at the roots. Featuring 11 products, the systems' haircare regimen takes cues from Madam C.J. Walker's philosophy which was that healthy, strong hair first starts with a healthy scalp.

With each product retailing under $10, the MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker collection features:

HEALTHY SCALP:

Wonderful Hair Balm to Oil

Healthy Scalp Serum

STRONGER HAIR:

Revive & Reset Shampoo

Strengthen & Restore Conditioner

Instant Repair Deep Conditioner

Detangling Leave-In Conditioner

ULIMITED STYLING:

Stretch & Define Curl Cream

Humidity Shield Styling Gel

Strengthen & Shine Braid Spray

Split End Smoothing Serum

Smooth & Sleek Heat Protectant Spray

"We are thrilled to continue Walmart's commitment to expanding our beauty and haircare offering for women of color with a brand that has a storied legacy and exciting future" said Angel Beasley, Merchandising Director of Specialty Hair at Walmart. "By partnering with MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker, we are bringing a quality and coveted product line to our customers across the country at an affordable price point."

For more information regarding MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker and the full line of products, follow along on social at @madambymcjw. To shop the MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker collection visit Walmart.com/madambymcjw.

ABOUT MADAM BY MADAM C.J. WALKER

Built on the trailblazing legacy of Madam C.J. Walker – the first female self-made millionaire and beauty empire founder – MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker is a new haircare brand designed to RESPECT, PROTECT, and PERFECT your every hair style. We exist to herald this trailblazing legacy to the next generation. Launched in January 2022, the MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker brand's damage-defying Scalp to Strand System gives consumers the freedom and the confidence to style their hair the way they want, when they want. To every woman of color, charting your path, with strands that tell expressive stories — this is for you. Healthy Scalp. Stronger Hair. Unlimited Styling Possibilities. MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker is under the Sundial Brands portfolio, a subsidiary of Unilever.

