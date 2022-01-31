Industry-Leading Benefits Strategy Expert Joins Nava Benefits

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits , a modern healthcare benefits brokerage leveraging technology and benefits innovation to tackle the rising costs of healthcare, welcomes benefits strategy leader Kayly Hill as Partner and Consulting Lead. Kayly's appointment establishes Nava's presence in Los Angeles and enables the company to offer sophisticated benefits consulting typically reserved for America's largest companies. Kayly will leverage her underwriting and self-insurance knowledge to help Nava's clients improve their employee's benefits experience while managing costs.

Kayly Hill Joins Nava Benefits as Partner and Consulting Lead (PRNewswire)

"Kayly's deep focus on employee wellbeing and the member experience is what stands out the most. At Nava, we have a fundamental belief that if you do right by your clients the rest will take care of itself and Kayly fits that mold," said Joe Donovan, Nava's Chief Revenue Officer. "Kayly is constantly searching for new solutions and innovations to bring to her clients. This innate curiosity coupled with her extensive underwriting and cost containment experience will continue to raise the bar for Nava and our clients."

Kayly joins Nava with more than two decades of experience spanning insurance and benefits consulting. Most recently, she served as Assistant Vice President at USI Insurance Services where she provided benefits consulting expertise to employer groups of all sizes. Previously, she held benefits consulting positions at Gallagher and Aon, as well as worked as a National Accounts Underwriter at Cigna. Kayly adopts an "a la carte" approach to benefits that meets her clients needs, wherever they are in their benefits strategy.

Kayly Hill adds: "The broker industry hasn't seen meaningful innovation in over two decades, but I firmly believe that is about to change. I joined Nava to revolutionize traditional brokerage services for small and mid-size companies by bringing them the tools and strategies enjoyed by America's largest employers. I want to influence how the industry offers HR solutions to SMBs, and I'm best positioned to do that at Nava."

About Nava Benefits

Nava Benefits is a modern benefits brokerage on a mission to fix healthcare, one benefits plan at a time. Nava was founded with a mission to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans, starting with the 49% who receive insurance through their employers. By partnering with healthcare and benefits advisors from the country's largest companies, Nava packages their insights, tools, and best practices into a scalable, unified service offering that has helped smaller employers save 8-22% on their benefits plans. For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Dreisinger

nava@hermesprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nava Benefits