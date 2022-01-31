248 years ago, Phillis Wheatley became the first African-American woman to publish a book. The Bestsellers Academy wants the world to celebrate that.

Black-Owned Publishing Company to Award 73 Scholarships for First-time Women Authors 248 years ago, Phillis Wheatley became the first African-American woman to publish a book. The Bestsellers Academy wants the world to celebrate that.

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bestsellers Academy, announced the launch of its Girl Share Your Story! Scholarship which provides 73 scholarships for black women who have a desire to write and publish a book. This initiative commemorates Phillis Wheatley, the first African-American woman to publish a book in 1773.

In response to the historic underrepresentation of Black female authors, the Bestsellers Academy has pledged its support to assist women in sharing their stories with the world. Recipients will receive writing, coaching and marketing support to self-publish a book.

"Black women have a perspective that has not been sufficiently captured in the canon of literature that exists today. The top 5 publishing houses are led by white executives who have often overlooked talented writers whose skin color and cultural background they assume will not generate sufficient profits for their bottom line. This misconception causes many promising voices to be silenced," said Chantel Henry, co-owner of the Bestsellers Academy.

The Girl Share Your Story! Scholarship fund is valued at over $300,000 and is open to women who identify as black and presently reside in the United States, Canada or the United Kingdom. Deadline to apply is April 10, 2022. Applications are available at Mystory.GirlShareYourStory.com

