SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. - DYN

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dyne" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DYN).

The investigation concerns whether Dyne and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 18, 2022, Dyne issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed on clinical hold its Investigational New Drug application to initiate a clinical trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to skipping exon 51." Dyne reported that it "received a clinical hold letter from the FDA on Friday, January 14, 2022 requesting additional clinical and non-clinical information for DYNE-251" and that "the Company expects to submit to the FDA its response with data from existing and ongoing studies in the second quarter of 2022, and if satisfactory to the FDA, to be dosing patients in a Phase 1/2 multiple ascending dose clinical trial of DYNE-251 by mid-2022 in accordance with its current guidance."

On this news, Dyne's stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 12.59%, to close at $8.12 per share on January 18, 2022.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

