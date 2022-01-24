STS GLOBAL INC. JOINS NETWORK INNOVATIONS, ENHANCING THE DESIGN AND DELIVERY OF CUSTOMIZED CONNECTIVITY SOLUTIONS TO GLOBAL CLIENTS

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Innovations (NI) announces the acquisition of STS Global Inc., one of the satellite industry's most experienced global ground systems integrators, offering turnkey network systems and engineering design. Over the years, STS Global has provided services to connect clients in remote locations, transmit crucial data, provide secure networks, and more, ensuring reliable services anywhere on earth.

Network Innovations will complement STS Global's capabilities in integration and engineering design, as they continue to operate under their existing management team. By leveraging the combined expertise of each company, this partnership will enhance the creation and delivery of reliable communication to our media, enterprise, government, and other markets.

"Network Innovations proudly welcomes STS Global, including its CEO Mr. David Hershberg, current management, and the entire team, to Network Innovations. This acquisition offers great potential in the markets we serve and I'm confident that STS Global will find benefits from the additional capabilities and resources NI can offer," says Derek Dawson, President, Network Innovations.

David Hershberg, CEO of STS Global, commented: "We are glad to be part of the Network Innovations team. This new venture will enable our customers to leverage the expertise of both companies to receive more customized services and solutions with a focus on the customer's mission."

For Network Innovations, the decision to acquire STS Global completes a critical part of its strategy in strengthening partnerships and enabling clients to operate anywhere.

Hermes Capital Advisors, Securities Offered through Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as financial advisor to STS Global in connection with this transaction.

ABOUT NETWORK INNOVATIONS

Since 1989, Network Innovations has grown to be a global leader in connecting people, places, and things with always available solutions. Our dedicated specialists have the depth of training and experience to design, build, and execute the most successful technology solutions for the unique needs of government and defense, public safety, oil and gas, media, mining, utilities, maritime and recreation and leisure.

ABOUT STS GLOBAL INC

STS Global Inc. is a telecom, satellite, and media solutions company, bringing a knowledge-based value proposition to a global set of clients. Our experience gained from completing hundreds of systems integration projects and developing pre-engineered products has enabled us to refine our designs, add features and improve performance.

