Peakstone Arranges Financing for Deli Star

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakstone served as exclusive investment banking advisor to Deli Star Corporation in its loan capital raise from Proterra Investment Partners.

Peakstone Group (PRNewsfoto/Peakstone) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1987, Deli Star is a leading innovative protein ingredient supplier. In January 2021, Deli Star's plant was destroyed in a fire. The new capital will enable Deli Star to open a new headquarters and state-of-the-art production facility located in St. Louis, Missouri. The new facility substantially increases the company's production capacity, positioning Deli Star for its next decade of growth.

Justin Siegel, CEO of Deli Star, noted, "This has been a uniquely challenging year for Deli Star, as we've worked to continue serving our customers and navigate this extraordinary disruption. With Peakstone's strong advisement, hard work, patience, and due diligence, we were able to complete this important transaction. We are very excited to partner with Proterra, as their deep knowledge of food processing enabled them to structure the right transaction."

Matthew Swanson, Managing Director of Proterra Investment Partners, said, "Our financing positions Deli Star to capitalize on its core strength of delivering healthy, innovative, high-quality proteins to its customers, and we look forward to partnering with the company as they complete the build out of their new state-of-the-art facility."

For additional information please contact:

Cathy Jaros, Managing Director, 847-922-8629, cjaros@peakstone.com

Peter Melloni, Managing Director, 630-664-3457, pmelloni@peakstone.com

Jeff Temple, Managing Partner, 312-346-7301, jtemple@peakstone.com

About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

About Deli Star Corporation

Your Protein Ingredient Partner Deli Star was founded in 1987 and has become leaders in culinary innovation. Deli Star produce proteins that are rich in flavor, healthy, and minimally processed. Through responsible sourcing and food science lens Deli Star achieves the highest level of food quality and safety, with products that have a 120-180 day fresh product shelf-life with the use of any preservatives. It is committed to discovering new and better ways of innovating food products that promote healing through human nutrition www.delistarcorp.com.

About Proterra Investment Partners

Proterra Investment Partners is a global alternative investment manager focused on private equity and credit investments in the natural resource sectors of agriculture, food, and metals and mining. Proterra's credit strategy specializes in direct lending to middle-market food and agribusiness companies in the United States, providing flexible, time-sensitive financing solutions to vertically integrated companies, processors and branded food companies www.proterrapartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peakstone