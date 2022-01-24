Lock In Your Mountain Getaway Starting at $139 Per Night With Vail Resorts' 96 Hour Sale Feb. 8-11

Epic Pass Holders Will Receive Exclusive Early Sale Access Beginning Feb. 4, Plus an Additional 20% off Room Rates with Epic Mountain Rewards

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vail Resorts 96 Hour Sale, which takes place from Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 11, offers travelers a limited-time opportunity to save on lodging rates across its portfolio of premier mountain destinations in North America. With stay dates valid through the end of the year, and a variety of lodging from iconic mountain hotels to ski-in/ski-out condos, travelers can save on a trip this winter and plan in advance to save on a summer, fall, or winter 2022 getaway.

2021/22 Pass Holders – including those with an Epic Day Pass – will receive exclusive early access to the 96 Hour Sale beginning Friday, Feb. 4. Epic Pass Holders will also receive an additional 20% off already-discounted 96 Hour Sale lodging rates, as well as 20% off food, ski school, equipment rentals and Epic Mountain Express as part of their exclusive Epic Mountain Rewards benefits.

The most up-to-date room rates and availability for hotel rooms, condos, and chalets across the Vail Resorts North American portfolio of resorts can be found on Vail Resorts' lodging deals page.

Colorado

California

Nevada , high above the waters of Lake Tahoe , Heavenly Mountain Resort offers a rare combination of expansive terrain and a panoramic lake backdrop. 96 Hour Sale rates start as low as $179 per night at $689 per night at Heavenly – Spanning California and, high above the waters of, Heavenly Mountain Resort offers a rare combination of expansive terrain and a panoramic lake backdrop. 96 Hour Sale rates start as low asper night at Lakeland Village . Sale rates start atper night at Zalanta , located just steps away from Heavenly Village and the Gondola, with accommodations ranging from 2-, 3-, and 4- bedroom luxury residences.

$179 per night at $1,119 per night. Northstar – At Northstar California, the majestic trees in the Martis Valley open up for the ideal mountain getaway complete with fireside hot cocoas and an estimated 350 inches of annual snowfall. Sale rates start atper night at Northstar Mountain Condos . Mid-mountain luxury with ski-in/ski-out access is available at Constellation Residences with sale rates starting atper night.

Lake Tahoe , Kirkwood offers some of North America's most challenging and open terrain. 96 Hour Sale rates are available as low as $169 per night at Kirkwood – Removed from the hustle and bustle of nearbyoffers some ofmost challenging and open terrain. 96 Hour Sale rates are available as low asper night at The Meadows , centrally located condos just a short hundred-yard walk to the popular 5 and 6 chair lifts.

Utah

Park City is the largest ski and snowboard resort in the United States, conveniently located just 30 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport. 96 Hour Sale rates start at $209 per night at Silverado Lodge, located in Canyons Village just steps from the mountain. Also located in the heart of Canyons Village, Sundial Lodge offers sale rates starting at $299 with amenities including a heated outdoor pool and rooftop hottub. Ski-in/ski-out access is available at the iconic Grand Summit Hotel, A RockResort, where sale rates start at $319 per night.

Canada

At Whistler Blackcomb, North America's largest ski resort, skiers and riders have access to new ski and ride camps for women, private lessons with an Olympian, and big-mountain skiing brought to life through a signature combination of high-alpine terrain and thrilling descents. 96 Hour Sale rates start at $269 CAD at Legends, Creekside's premier family accommodation. Ski-in/ski-out access and a unique collection of designer suites can be booked at First Tracks Lodge, with sale rates starting at $299 CAD per night.

Vermont

Skiers and riders in New England have access to an unbeatable network of resorts and lodging. In Vermont, guests can take advantage of 96 Hour Sale lodging rates starting at $199 per night. Mount Snow, and Okemo feature a variety of lodging ranging from cozy B&Bs to luxury slope-side accommodations.

Pennsylvania

Liberty Mountain is located just north of the Maryland-Pennsylvania border. Guests can take advantage of 96 Hour Sale rates starting at $189 per night at the Alpine Lodge located close to the slopes.

New York

Hunter Mountain is just a short ride from New York City. Four separate mountain faces encompass a wide variety of terrain, which caters to skiers and riders of all ability levels. Guests can take advantage of 96 Hour Sale rates starting from $169 per night at the Kaatskill Mountain Club.

Flexible Booking Policy

The 96 Hour Sale spans arrival dates throughout the year, and valid travel dates and minimum length-of-stay may vary across individual properties. The most up-to-date room rates and availability for participating hotels, condos, and lodges across Vail Resorts' North American portfolio of resorts can be found at Vail Resorts' lodging deals page. To provide guests with flexibility and reassurance as they navigate their travel plans, Vail Resorts also offers a flexible booking policy.

Enhanced Safety Protocols

Vail Resorts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, employees and communities and will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19. Vail Resorts has enhanced safety protocols in place across all owned and operated properties. These safety guidelines include indoor face covering requirements, limited touchpoints at check in, and property-wide enhanced cleaning measures.

