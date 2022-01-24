Livent Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, February 17, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.

Dial-in telephone numbers:

U.S. / Canada: (888) 330-2454

International: (240) 789-2714

Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from February 17, 2022 until March 3, 2022.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com

U.S. / Canada: (800) 770-2030

International: (647) 362-9199

Conference ID # 4348515

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs more than 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170

juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208

daniel.rosen@livent.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Livent Corporation