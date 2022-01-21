Largest Gathering Of Sophisticated Cannabis Investors & Operators Returns To Miami April 20th, Hosted By Benzinga

DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation, announced that the 14th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , the world's biggest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida.

Conference

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow. Hear directly from the executives of top-performing cannabis companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors, all in one place.

Why Attend

The upgraded version of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the biggest and best yet, will not only feature the traditional keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, and investor and celebrity appearances, but also a larger exhibit floor and enhanced industry networking opportunities.

Among the top new features of the Miami Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference are:

An expo floor like you've never seen before, with bigger booths and a lot of additional branding opportunities for your company.

A private, VIP area for select companies and investors.

An upgraded system for 1:1 meetings.

More networking opportunities and higher profile attendees than ever before.

A Proven Model

After 13 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is going bigger than ever.

The April 20 and April 21 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include, for the first time ever, an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise tens of millions of dollars at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

"We'll also dive into key issues related to cannabis and capital markets with incredible speakers and, for the first time ever, a slew of new features we cannot share publicly just yet."

The Speakers

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami you'll hear from some of the top names in the industry including:

Zach George of Sundial Growers,

Gary Santo of TILT Holdings,

Michael Mills of Body and Mind,

Emily Paxhia of Poseidon Asset Management,

Len Tannenbaum of Advanced Flower Capital.

Other presenting companies include:

· Trulieve · Unrivaled Brands · Statehouse/Harborside · Forian · Agrify · Columbia Care · CB1 Capital · Tilray · Curaleaf · Cresco Labs · Flora Growth · Zuber Lawler · Marcum · Village Farms · Cansortium · Item 9 Labs · Weedmaps · Neptune Wellness · 4Front Holdings · Marimed



Click here to register for the full In Person or Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors, and more.

"Adding an expo floor is extremely exciting for us. We were waiting for the right time to do this; now that we've had many years to curate the best of the best companies in the cannabis space, we feel confident that the offering will be like no other. This, on top of the already impressive speaker lineup and investment opportunities Benzinga always brings to the table," concluded Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Check out the full lineup here .

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

