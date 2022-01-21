"We are hoping and praying that this year, 2022, will bring a historic change for life." ~Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life~

Historic 49th Annual March for Life takes place in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, people from across the country gather for the 49th March for Life, held in Washington, D.C.. This human rights demonstration has taken place every January since 1974 when the first march was held on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

The 2022 March for Life holds historic significance, as the country awaits the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Hoping that this is the year Roe v. Wade will be overturned, the pro-life movement is more energized than ever to take a stand against the injustice suffered by the unborn, and to advocate for the equal rights of all, especially our society's most vulnerable.

This year's theme, "Equality Begins in the Womb" emphasizes how a truly equal society is only possible when we recognize and protect the right to life of every person from the moment of conception. Today's March for Life rally, held at noon on the National Mall, will feature prominent pro-life speakers from across the country who embody this year's theme.

Below is an excerpt from Jeanne Mancini's rally remarks:

"This year's March for Life theme is 'Equality Begins in the Womb.' The word equality is often used but rarely defined… The truth is that we are all equal in dignity, regardless of skin color, disability status, socioeconomic background, or stage of life, including earliest stages of life. Every life has inherent human dignity and every life matters…

"Nearly 49 years ago tomorrow – on January 22nd, 1973 – our country was forever changed when seven men on the United States Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision, making American history by expanding abortion to all 50 states, and legalizing abortion through all three trimesters, until birth. We are hoping and praying that this year, 2022, will bring a historic change for life." Jeanne Mancini, President of the March for Life Defense and Education Fund

To learn more about the 2022 National March for Life, please visit https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/.

March for life is non-sectarian organization that promotes the beauty and dignity of every human life by working to end abortion—uniting, educating, and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square. It hosts the largest annual human rights demonstration in Washington, DC every January.

