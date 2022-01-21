Happiness Development Announces $10 Million Private Placement to Support Its International Expansion

NANPING, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness Development Group Limited ("HAPP" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: HAPP) a China-based company engaging in the business of production of nutraceutical and dietary supplements, providing e-commerce sales and e-commerce marketing solutions, and the sales of automobile today announced it has entered into certain securities purchase agreement with several non-U.S. strategic investors to sell total 12,500,000 Class A ordinary shares at a per share purchase price of $0.80, with over 45% premium to the market price of its Class A ordinary shares.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds to expand its international e-commerce sales for its current products and potential addition of new products overseas as well as for working capital and general corporate use.

"We are very grateful to these strategic investors for their support to our international expansion, especially with a premium price. We look forward the expertise and resources in the international market these investors will bring to our Company. We have successfully exported about US$2 million of Lucidum products in 2021, which gives us great confidence to expand our international sales. In 2022, we will further expand and seek development and breakthroughs in international business. At the same time, we will further increase the scope of export products and will not rule out the possibility of overseas acquisition or participation in planting and R&D of new products. As a NASDAQ listed company, we will seek to further internationalize the company and make our products accessible to people all over the world. We believe with the contribution of the strategic capital from investors, this process will be greatly accelerated," Mr. Xuezhu Wang, CEO of the Company, commented.

About Happiness Development Group Limited

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Development Group Limited currently has three business lines: nutraceutical and dietary supplements, e-commerce and automobile sales. The nutrition and dietary supplements business is focusing on the research, development, manufacture and marketing of various products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Over the past 17 years, we have established a product portfolio consisting of 23 PRC National Medical Products Administration registered "Blue-Cap" SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. Our e-commerce business focuses on offering e-commerce solutions, including advertising and information technology services to small and medium-sized enterprises in China. We also run our online stores which carries our products of dietary supplements and other selected products sourced from the small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Our mission for the e-commerce business is to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to fully leverage the power of e-commerce to grow rapidly. Our automobile sales adopts the B2B business model and is committed to optimizing the auto supply chain by connecting car dealers on our online automobile sales platform and offering the overall services for purchasing automobiles. For more information, please visit: www.happ.org.cn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our operations and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

