Clinical Site Personnel Survey Reports Overwhelming Preference for ScienceMedia's Protocol Compliance Management Solution Over Traditional PowerPoint

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent clinical staff survey of ScienceMedia's protocol compliance management solution, SMi Trial™, reported 78% of survey site personnel strongly agree that they prefer SMi Trial over traditional PowerPoint for protocol-specific training.

The sponsor of a 400+ site Phase 3 trial, run in over 36 countries, originally chose SMi Trial to yield strong site engagement by providing easy access to engaging multimedia training materials focused on the highest risk areas of the study, plus a central repository of vendor materials. SMi Trial's proven compliance management platform assigned training materials by country and role, while providing traceable regulatory compliance. One year into the clinical trial, site personnel viewed SMi Trial pages well over 100,000 times per month, translating to 40 views per user per month and over 1,000,000 views in a year.

Upon surveying site personnel on their experience with SMi Trial, ScienceMedia reported three critical findings: When asked if SMi Trial's training provided a clear explanation of key points and how to avoid potential risks, 91% of site personnel strongly agreed or agreed; 80% were completely or very satisfied with the training provided by SMi Trial; and most strikingly, 78% of site personnel strongly agreed or agreed they prefer SMi Trial over traditional PowerPoint when receiving protocol-specific training.

"Again, proof that clinical sites prefer protocol compliance management from ScienceMedia over dull, traditional PowerPoint! Even though sites were up against COVID challenges throughout 2021, 1,000,000 page views demonstrate how the right protocol-specific training solution can effectively drive site engagement for clinical studies," states ScienceMedia CEO, Mark Surles.

Surles continues, "These positive survey findings help further SMi Trial's position as a proven protocol compliance management solution—we couldn't be more thrilled to begin 2022 on such a high note."

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance management platforms that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses.

