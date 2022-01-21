China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products, and healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are pleased to have delivered a solid performance during the first half of fiscal year 2022 as we navigate through a challenging operating environment affected by multiple COVID-19 surges. We achieved record revenue of $78.48 million, up 26.8% from the same period of last year, and narrowed down 86% of net loss compared to the same period of last year. Revenue from online pharmacy and wholesale segments increased by 33.5% and 63.6%, respectively, which reflects the efforts of our team as we continue to expand our business. Our strong financial performance once again demonstrates the continuing momentum across the Company as the market recognizing the quality of our products and the brand awareness of Jo-Jo Drugstores. Our unrivaled quality management, reliable supply chains, extensive distribution network and industry-leading talent team are the reasons of the results."

Mr. Liu continued, "ESG, standing for 'Environment, Society and Governance', is embedded in our core value and we are committed to improving the community we serve and protecting the lives of our employees and customers. We received 2021 China ESG Golden Awards, a Sustainability Award from Sina Finance, which recognizes our meaningful progress in delivering social and environmental benefits. The project "Healthy China 2030" will enhance the reformation and innovation in the healthcare industry. To seize this opportunity, we will continue focusing on providing excellent in-store services, accelerating digital transformation and upgrading our business model. We believe that our capability, operational performance and diversified distribution channels will enable us to generate additional revenue and create greater value for our shareholders in the long term."

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights





For the Six Months Ended September 30, ($ millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

% Change Revenue

78.48

61.90

26.8% Retail drugstores

40.42

36.74

10.0% Online pharmacy

13.70

10.26

33.5% Wholesale

24.36

14.90

63.6% Gross profit

15.40

14.99

2.7% Gross margin

19.6%

24.2%

-4.6 pp* Loss from operations

(0.49)

(1.94)

74.6% Net loss

(0.27)

(1.92)

86.0% Loss per share

(0.01)

(0.05)

80.0%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue increased by 26.8% to $78.48 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $61.90 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit increased by 2.7% to $15.40 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $14.99 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin decreased by 4.6 percentage points to 19.6% for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from 24.2% for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $0.27 million , or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended September 30, 2021 , compared to net loss of $1.92 million , or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 increased by $16.58 million, or 26.8%, to $78.48 million from $61.90 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in online pharmacy and wholesale business.





For the Six Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020 ($ millions)

Revenue

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin

Revenue

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin Retail drugstores

40.42

28.90

28.5%

36.74

24.73

32.7% Online pharmacy

13.70

12.29

10.3%

10.26

8.97

12.5% Wholesale

24.36

21.90

10.1%

14.90

13.20

11.4% Total

78.48

63.09

19.6%

61.90

46.90

24.2%

Revenue from the retail drugstores business increased by $3.68 million, or 10.0%, to $40.42 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $36.74 million for the same period of last year. After excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuation, the actual retail drugstores sales increased by 2.0%. The actual increase in retail drugstore sales was primarily due to continuous adjustments of merchandises, better fitness to the market, improved store employee incentive plan, and contribution from the new store sales.

Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $3.44 million, or 33.5%, to $13.70 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $10.26 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily caused by an increase in sales to commercial insurance customers via the Company's official website and an increase in sales of prescription drugs via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall. The sales via the Company's official website were primarily made by certain pharmacy benefit management providers and insurance companies. For example, the Company has signed a service contract with Yingda Taihe Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ("Yingda"), a national insurance company. Certain companies bought private health insurances from Yingda for their employees. By linking the Company's online pharmacy platform with Yingda and training Yingda's employees, they are able to buy health products on the Company's online stores. The sales from these customers contributed significantly to the Company's official website sales. The Company's official website sales increased by 85.5% as compared to the same period of last year. Prescription drugs used to be prohibited from online sales due to safety concern. After the nation has lifted the ban order, online prescription drug sales become popular. As a result, the sale of prescription drugs was $4.93 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021. For the same period of last year, it was $3.63 million.

Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $9.47 million, or 63.6%, to $24.37 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, from $14.90 million for the same period of last year. In order to obtain rebates from its major suppliers, the Company is required to make more purchase from the suppliers. To quickly resell these products, the Company chose to lower its sales price to local vendors, which in turn helped increase the sales significantly.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $16.19 million, or 34.5%, to $63.09 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, from $46.90 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $0.41 million, or 2.7%, to $15.40 million for six months ended September 30, 2021 from $14.99 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 4.6 percentage points to 19.6% for the six months ended September 30, 2021, from 24.2% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 28.5%, 10.3%, and 10.1%, respectively, for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of 32.7%, 12.5%, and 11.4%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.54 million, or 4.3%, to $13.29 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $12.75 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increase in fees charged by various platforms as a result of sales increase in the Company's online pharmacy.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $1.58 million, or 37.9%, to $2.60 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $4.18 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the decrease in labor cost. In response to the government insurance budget control, the Company cut off certain administration staff and combined several administrative duties. Additionally, in the six months ended September 30, 2021, the Company provided bonus to certain key staff. Such expenses, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 3.3% from 6.8% for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations was $0.49 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.94 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (0.6) % and (3.1)% for the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net loss

Net loss was $0.27 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $1.92 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2021, the Company has cash of $24.61 million, compared to $22.05 million as of March 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities is $0.50 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.35 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities is $0.19 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.76 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities is $3.43 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $4.55 million for the same period of last year.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com . The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Frank Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

+86-571-88077108

frank.zhao@jojodrugstores.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Tina Xiao

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

+1-917-609-0333

tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















September 30,



March 31,





2021



2021

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24,611,175



$ 22,045,628

Restricted cash



14,576,183





12,627,016

Financial assets available for sale



92,940





91,472

Notes receivable



97,195





39,392

Trade accounts receivable



14,079,343





13,423,728

Inventories



17,443,466





16,972,965

Other receivables, net



5,768,743





5,051,960

Advances to suppliers



2,919,052





421,963

Other current assets



1,610,682





1,560,119

Total current assets



81,198,779





72,234,243



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net



6,212,655





6,549,035



















OTHER ASSETS















Long-term investment



3,981,986





3,981,986

Farmland assets



857,176





835,427

Long term deposits



1,681,417





1,546,764

Other noncurrent assets



834,298





856,391

Operating lease right-of-use assets



18,580,840





16,778,729

Intangible assets, net



3,538,707





3,528,056

Total other assets



29,474,424





27,527,353



















Total assets

$ 116,885,858



$ 106,310,631



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term bank loan



-





762,270

Accounts payable, trade



32,828,259





29,895,830

Notes payable



31,299,086





25,663,633

Other payables



3,842,964





2,940,000

Other payables - related parties



1,133,803





445,305

Customer deposits



1,642,586





1,146,247

Taxes payable



519,531





197,733

Accrued liabilities



396,787





501,111

Long-term loan payable-current portion



2,643,513





2,557,634

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



1,562,318





788,171

Total current liabilities



75,868,847





64,897,934



















Long-term loan payable



590,640





1,892,269

Long-term operating lease liabilities



16,063,306





15,118,083

Total liabilities



92,522,793





81,908,286



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock; $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 41,751,790 and

41,751,790 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and March

31, 2021



41,752





41,752

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil issued and

outstanding as of September 30 and March 31, 2021



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



66,516,033





66,516,033

Statutory reserves



1,309,109





1,309,109

Accumulated deficit



(45,205,117)





(44,942,374)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,046,753





2,818,185

Total stockholders' equity



25,708,530





25,742,705

Noncontrolling interests



(1,345,465)





(1,340,360)

Total equity



24,363,065





24,402,345

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 116,885,858



$ 106,310,631



CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)





For the six months ended September 30,





2021



2020

REVENUES, NET

$ 78,484,478



$ 61,896,857



















COST OF GOODS SOLD



63,085,681





46,903,886



















GROSS PROFIT



15,398,797





14,992,971



















SELLING EXPENSES



13,292,931





12,747,919

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



2,598,175





4,181,725

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



15,891,106





16,929,644



















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(492,309)





(1,936,673)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):















INTEREST INCOME



110,291





351,255

INTEREST EXPENSE



(156,786)





(245,079)

OTHER



274,883





(74,475)

CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF PURCHASE OPTION AND WARRANTS

LIABILITY



-





27,784



















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(263,921)





(1,877,188)



















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



3,927





38,595



















NET LOSS



(267,848)





(1,915,783)



















LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



(5,105)





(190,555)



















NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC.



(262,743)





(1,725,228)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE GAIN















FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS



228,568





1,125,030



















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(39,280)





(790,753)



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:















Basic



41,751,790





36,232,144

Diluted



41,751,790





36,232,144



















LOSS PER SHARES:















Basic

$ (0.01)



$ (0.05)

Diluted

$ (0.01)



$ (0.05)



CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





For the six months ended September 30,





2021



2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss

$ (267,848)



$ (1,915,783)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Bad debt direct write-off and provision



(159,978)





(286,076)

Depreciation and amortization



672,825





1,258,156

Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability



-





(27,784)

Accounts receivable, trade



(442,229)





41,724

Notes receivable



(57,097)





(13,675)

Inventories and biological assets



(197,928)





(448,573)

Other receivables



(695,832)





279,650

Advances to suppliers



(2,487,104)





(531,255)

Other current assets



(94,153)





(853,289)

Long term deposit



(109,694)





(15,106)

Other noncurrent assets



35,787





13,619

Accounts payable, trade



2,449,608





2,362,338

Other payables and accrued liabilities



1,055,417





(845,411)

Customer deposits



477,331





509,549

Taxes payable



318,214





123,082



















Net cash used in operating activities



497,319





(348,834)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Acquisition of equipment



(73,471)





(33,968)

Purchases of intangible assets



(6,962)





(55,038)

Investment in a joint venture



-





(1,422,193)

Additions to leasehold improvements



(105,638)





(246,846)

Net cash used in investing activities



(186,071)





(1,758,045)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from short-term bank loan



-





714,160

Repayment from short-term bank loan



(773,500)





-

Repayment of third parties loan



(1,285,484)





(1,175,725)

Proceeds from notes payable



31,258,674





22,668,388

Repayment of notes payable



(26,041,718)





(26,949,176)

Decrease in Employee Deposits



-





(57,133)

Exercise of warrants



-





77,500

Proceeds from equity financing



-





9,205,173

Repayment of other payables-related parties



269,994





68,994

Net cash provided by financing activities



3,427,966





4,552,181



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH



775,500





1,941,058



















DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



4,514,714





4,386,360



















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period



34,672,644





30,982,606



















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$ 39,187,358



$ 35,368,966



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for interest



156,786





247,371

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 3,927



$ 3,457



View original content:

SOURCE China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.