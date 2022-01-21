BRG Expands Miami Operations with Senior Additions

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) announces the expansion of its presence in Miami and the Latin America region with the appointment of two senior additions.

Dr. Andres Chambouleyron, previously based in the firm's Buenos Aires office, has transferred to a senior role in Miami. In tandem, BRG has appointed Rodolfo (Rudy) Pittaluga, Jr., a new managing director who joins from Miami-based transactional, corporate and real estate boutique law firm Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira LLP, where he was senior counsel.

Dr. Chambouleyron has 26 years of experience as an economist, valuation expert and consultant for public utilities (electricity, natural gas, water and sanitation, and telecommunications) and other regulated and nonregulated businesses. His work involves economic analysis, pricing and rate setting, valuation, business advisory, regulatory design and analysis, and damage assessment. He has provided expert testimony in arbitration cases in Latin America, the U.S., Europe and Canada under the rules of ICSID, AAA, UNCITRAL, ICC and VIAC and in sectors including electricity distribution, transmission and generation, gas distribution and transportation, oil production, telecommunications, manufacturing and financial services. His previous public-sector roles include president of the board of Argentina's Federal Electricity Regulator ENRE (2018-2020), undersecretary of Energy (2015-2018), economic advisor to the Secretary of Communications (2000-2001) and economic advisor to the Minister of Finance (2001). He has taught microeconomics and regulation courses at undergraduate and graduate levels and published articles in refereed journals on topics ranging from public utility pricing to damage mitigation and expropriation risk in public utilities.

Mr. Pittaluga, who has been admitted to practice law in Florida for more than 35 years, joins BRG in a senior business development and client services role. For more than 20 years, he was associated with, or a partner/shareholder in, three AmLaw 100 firms, and he currently is an adjunct professor at Florida International University's College of Law. As an attorney, he advised financial and other lending institutions before regulators and represented same and various other parties in complex commercial litigation matters in state and federal courts (including bankruptcy courts) throughout the U.S. For approximately 10 years, Mr. Pittaluga was a principal at and served as the Florida/Puerto Rico leader of a Big Four's Financial Advisory Services (FAS) practice. He was responsible for various areas of the FAS practice, including the corporate restructuring, forensic and dispute services (eDiscovery, expert witness, anti-money laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, know your client, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other regulatory and compliance areas), valuation, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions practices. While at that firm, he held several leadership positions, including serving on the executive committee and as the firm's national diversity leader, and was national leader for the firm's business resource groups.

In his new role, Mr. Pittaluga will work with clients across several of BRG's core practice areas, including construction disputes, international arbitration and commercial litigation and complex investigations.

The appointments are part of BRG's expansion of its international arbitration, regulatory, contract disputes, forensic accounting and construction practices in Miami, largely serving the firm's growing Latin America market. BRG's services across the Latin America region include practice areas spanning disputes and investigations and industries such as construction, energy and natural resources.

Commenting on the appointments, Santiago Dellepiane, head of BRG's International Arbitration practice based in New York, said: "Miami is a key location for us across many of the firm's service lines, in the local market and as a hub through which to serve our clients throughout Latin America. Andres' relocation gives us the opportunity to bring his deep industry expertise in energy, telecommunications and other sectors to an even wider set of disputes and regulatory issues across the region. We also are delighted to welcome Rudy to BRG. His legal and consulting experience, coupled with his strong client relationships, put him in an ideal position to help lead the further growth of this priority operation for the firm."

