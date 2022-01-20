TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO PRESENT THE MANY HEALTH AND MEDICAL SIDES OF DR. KARL ZARSE, FROM FOUNDER OF IDAHO SPINE AND PAIN TO HIS POPULAR SUPPLEMENTS, SUPERFOOD BOOSTER ENHANCEX4 AND IMMUNEX2

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgically applying all its PR skills, TransMedia Group plans to operate on making Dr. Karl Zarse, MD in Meridian, Idaho, even more widely known for his popular health-boosting supplements and therapies that get patients back on the go in record time.

"From the foothills of Idaho to the metropolis of New York, our communications outreach will present Dr. Zarse as certified by the American Board of Interventional Pain Physicians and founding member of Idaho Spine and Pain specializing in the most advanced interventional techniques available," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"Our publicity will show how he helps injured patients recover with minimally invasive therapies and educates his patients on the value of health and nutrition for an active and healthy lifestyle."

TransMedia's public relations program will focus on Dr. Zarse strong belief in proper nutrition, the underpinnings of long-term health, which is why he follows the latest trends in the fitness industry and strongly recommends consumers take his superfood booster EnhanceX4 as a perfect way to start the day or as an energizing snack, said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Another offspring from Dr. Zarse zest for health is ImmuneX2, considered the best immune booster on the market today, which helps your body to fight viruses like the flu and even COVID, said Madden.

"Our PR program for Dr. Zarse will show how his Idaho Spine and Pain treats everything from compression fractures, arthritis of the spine, serious neuropathic pain states, and applies state of the art regenerative therapies to maximize patients' ability to be active and enjoy life."

In his off-time Dr. Zarse enjoys exploring the mountains of Idaho with his wife and two children and exercising his passion for skiing and something Mazzone likes to do as well in her off-time—motorcycle riding.

"Just as he loves riding his motorcycle in the Boise foothills, I enjoy riding mine around Florida," she said.

TransMedia said its PR program will show how Dr. Zarse interest in promoting health, fitness and energy has made EnhanceX4 the #1 selling daily premium blend boosting supplement.

You must taste it!

"We'll offer taste tests to media so reporters can see what an instant, creamy, delicious, all-in-one superfood blend is EnhanceX4."

