SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Firstcash Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 15, 2022 - FCFS

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Firstcash Holdings, Inc. ("Firstcash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCFS) common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Firstcash lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (a) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA") and the Consent Order Cash America had entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "Order"); (b) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (c) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Firstcash common stock, you have until March 15, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased FCFS common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/firstcash-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq

