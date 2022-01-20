Pressed Honors Black History Month Through Local Artist Collaborations that Support Food Accessibility

The limited-edition label collection featuring artwork from three Black female artists will be available for purchase in all Pressed locations throughout the month of February

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black History Month, Pressed is raising food accessibility awareness with the help of three Black female artists who are passionate about increasing food accessibility within their communities. Working to benefit local community fridge programs, Pressed is unveiling three limited-edition labels and tote bags designed by the artists. Each label showcases the vibrancy of the artists' experiences while furthering Pressed's mission to provide food accessibility across the country.

These limited-edition labels will be featured on three of Pressed's most popular juices: Greens 3, Citrus 2, and the Strawberry Orange Mango Smoothie. A portion of sales* of each bottle sold will be donated to fund up to 60 fridges across the nation through an organization called Freedge , an international mutual-aid organization with a mission to reduce food insecurity and food waste.

More on the local artists:

Jourdan Ash (New York City Creative) – Ash is a Harlem native and multifaceted creative that celebrates her passions and community through art. She has been able to help her community through volunteering and curating events that help support her local community fridges. – Ash is a Harlem native and multifaceted creative that celebrates her passions and community through art. She has been able to help her community through volunteering and curating events that help support her local community fridges.

Roma Osowo (Dallas-Fort Worth Artist) – Osowo is a color-loving abstract artist who creates vibrant and joy-filled art. Throughout her career, Osowo has taken pride in giving back to causes near and dear to her, which includes supporting food accessibility locally by donating items to local food banks on a monthly basis. – Osowo is a color-loving abstract artist who creates vibrant and joy-filled art. Throughout her career, Osowo has taken pride in giving back to causes near and dear to her, which includes supporting food accessibility locally by donating items to local food banks on a monthly basis.

Uma Leoni (Los Angeles Artist) – Leoni is a self-taught artist that enjoys painting abstract faces that encourage a sense of familiarity. Since graduating college, Leoni has donated to local organizations started by her peers that support food accessibility in their communities. – Leoni is a self-taught artist that enjoys painting abstract faces that encourage a sense of familiarity. Since graduating college, Leoni has donated to local organizations started by her peers that support food accessibility in their communities.

"At Pressed, we believe everyone deserves to have access to the best of what nature has to offer, which is why we're dedicated to raising awareness around food accessibility by partnering with other community leaders who share the same mission," said Michelle Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer. "Each of these inspiring artists have brought our food accessibility mission to life by supporting community fridge programs, like Freedge, through their artwork and dedication to the local communities they live in."

All three artists will also be appearing at select Pressed locations in NYC, LA and Dallas-Fort Worth throughout February to celebrate their work and continue to raise awareness around food accessibility. Fans can get their limited-edition tote signed by the artist and stock up on the one-of-a-kind labeled juices. Keep an eye on the Pressed social pages to learn more about these upcoming events.

The limited-edition labels and totes will be available for purchase in-store and online through the Pressed app beginning on February 1. To find a location near you, please visit https://pressed.com/pages/juice-bar-locations .

About Pressed

Pressed is the leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats brand dedicated to making plant-forward living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. To that end, Pressed operates over 100+ retail stores in eight states, is available in nearly 3,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available, please visit pressed.com and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter .

Pressed juices are crafted just minutes from the farms and orchards from which their ingredients are harvested and use the most advanced cold-pressed technology available. Their commitment to a three-day farm-to-bottle process means virtually no downtime between harvest and press, which allows for maximum nutrients, maximum health benefits and maximum flavor! Pressed offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies and health-boosting shots. They also offer a revolutionary plant-based soft serve made from only fruits, nuts and vegetables, proving that healthy and great taste don't have to be mutually exclusive. For more information, visit pressed.com .

