PlantX Announces New YouTube Series to Enhance Its Online Educational Capacity and Promote the Benefits of a Plant-Based Lifestyle

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce the launch of its new YouTube series entitled "Medically Speaking" aiming to enhance plant-based education and equip consumers with the necessary knowledge to achieve their plant-based goals.

PlantX Launches “Medically Speaking”, a New YouTube Series Featuring Medical Professionals (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.)

"Medically Speaking" is designed as an informative series that centers around conversations with the PlantX Medical Advisory Board on plant-based topics. Beyond providing evidence-based information to clarify potential questions and knowledge gaps in the plant-based space, the series also aims to offer creative solutions to overcoming plant-based challenges as approved and discussed by trusted healthcare professionals.

The series is produced and hosted by Mr. Adam Kruger, the host of the PlantX YouTube channel. Each episode of "Medically Speaking" will feature interactive discussions on high-impact and novel topics exploring how plant-based lifestyles can improve health and wellbeing. The show will present this information through a scientific lens by featuring PlantX Medical Advisory Board members as guests. Season 1 of "Medically Speaking" will feature experienced healthcare professionals with a passion for promoting plant-based living and wellness, including registered dietitian Amy Gensel, clinical hepatologist Dr. Edward Tam, family physician Dr. Paul Gross and clinical professor and family physician Dr. Eva Weinlander.

"We have seen a tremendous global shift to plant-based diets in recent years and this trend continues to rise," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "As the interest in plant-based diets increases, so does the need and demand for engaging plant-based educational opportunities. "Medically Speaking" was created as a dynamic and evidence-based educational tool that can explain plant-based myths and misinformation and empower people to overcome barriers to change."

The series teaser can be found here. The first episode of "Medically Speaking" will air on January 20, 2022, at 12pm EST, and can be accessed here.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Adam Kruger

Mr. Kruger is a longtime vegan with over 20 years' experience in the entertainment industry. Originally from Montréal, Mr. Kruger moved to Los Angeles after completing his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University. Mr. Kruger has achieved success in television hosting and standup comedy, while also running a live event business of his own since 2013. Mr. Kruger has been a keynote speaker in front of thousands of people, is an avid fitness enthusiast and also completed a 200 hour comprehensive yoga and Ayurveda instructor training. Mr. Kruger has been on a plant-based diet since 2009 and became a vegan in 2016.

About the PlantX Medical Advisory Board

Amy Gensel, RD, CSNC: Ms. Gensel is a registered dietitian that specializes in nutrition support at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. She has a passion for wellness and is also a group fitness instructor. She has 15 years of experience as a registered dietitian and believes nutrition plays a crucial role in disease treatment and prevention.

Edward Tam, MD, FRCPC: Dr. Tam is a clinical hepatologist. His full-time clinical practice is in Vancouver, BC, where he is also active in clinical research, teaching, education and community outreach. He has a focused interest in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, including the intersection of how lifestyle and pharmacotherapeutic interventions may address this growing epidemic.

Paul Gross, MD: Dr. Gross is a family physician working in downtown Vancouver. He completed medical school at McGill University and residency at St. Paul's Hospital. Most of his clinical practice is concentrated at Spectrum Health, a multidisciplinary primary care clinic in downtown Vancouver that provides full-service care with an emphasis on the LGBTQ community.

Eva Weinlander, MD: Dr. Weinlander is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Primary Care and Population Health at Stanford Health Care. She is a seasoned family medicine physician with a passion for high quality primary care, medical education, primary care research and health care professional wellness. She completed her medical training in Canada, medical school at Queen's University and her residency at McGill University. She has long standing academic interests in patient and clinician wellness, women's health and medical education. For the last 15 years she has been the Director for the Continuity of Care clerkship, recently transitioning to a new role as Director of Faculty Wellness for Primary Care and Population Health. She is co-founder and director of Stanford-CSI (Clinical Summer Internship) for pre-med undergrad and upper level high school students. She runs the annual McGann Women and Health Lecture Series, which is open to medical students and undergrads for credit and to the general public. Dr. Weinlander practices the full spectrum of primary care, from pediatrics to geriatrics. She also leads collaborative mind-body medicine skills visits for patients grappling with chronic disease and stressful lives, or who just want to explore the healing properties of these practices. She is LGBTQQI friendly. Speaks French and a tiny bit of German.

Thomas A. Burdon, MD: Dr. Burdon is a Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Stanford University and Chief of Surgery at the VA Palo Alto in California. He is an active surgeon and also supervises more than 150 staff that perform 6,000 surgical cases a year. Dr. Burdon's commitment to improving the quality of life for his patients encompasses corrective and palliative surgical techniques, as well as providing dietary information and other methods to ameliorate and improve lifestyle habits. He is known by his colleagues for creating the "Dr. Burdon Diet" which has helped patients lose from 50-100lbs and nurses lose 20-30lbs just by following a plant-based diet. As a cardiothoracic surgeon, if you're seeing Dr. Burdon, it means that you're having heart surgery, and he wanted to help people before reaching that state. Having seen the obesity epidemic in North America get out of hand, and noticing how much it's attributed to vascular disease, he decided to petition the hospital to provide more plant-based options and make more common-sense meal decisions. He sees plant-based living as an "anti inflammatory" way of life that will help people reduce the occurrence of morbidity and disease.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

