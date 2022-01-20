NORR Announces Senior Leadership Transition in Residential and Residential Care Sectors

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NORR, a global architecture and engineering firm, today announced the promotion of George Sorich AIA, NCARB, LEED® AP to Vice President, Residential and Residential Care effective April 1, 2022. The promotion is a planned succession and leadership transition from Bruce McKenzie AAA, AIBC, FRAIC, LEED® AP who will be stepping back after 20 years at the helm. Bruce will continue to provide strategic advisory services through 2022.

"The transition is a natural progression that reflects the successful leadership of Bruce in building and mentoring a strong Residential and Residential Care team at NORR," said Brian Gerstmar, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We see new opportunities for growth in Canada, the US and UK, and believe George is well-positioned to lead global projects and identify housing trends in the decade ahead."

Bruce has deep roots in Calgary, AB where he started his career 40 years ago, and over time has been a driving force in shaping the landscape with some of the City's most notable buildings. He is an advocate for affordable housing, more options for seniors living and transit-oriented developments. "The pandemic has been a big disruptor in the Residential and Residential Care sectors and as designers, we are balancing the spectrum of walkable communities, optimizing the use of available square footage, developing healthy buildings through sustainable design and managing new space standards," said Bruce. "George is in lockstep with the complexities of the sectors and the external forces of change that will make him successful in the transition to this leadership role."

Based in the Chicago, IL office, George has been a practicing architect for 30 years and began his career in Residential. "I am passionate about the sector," said George. It's in our collective DNA to be part of a movement designing beautiful buildings that help to establish smart cities and resilient neighborhoods. Building on Bruce's design excellence, business insight and core values, I am focused on developing a scalable super sector that draws on the talent of our Residential and Residential Care architects, engineers, interior designers and planners at NORR across the globe."

About NORR

NORR is an employee-owned, fully integrated A&E firm. Our professional team of 750 architects, engineers, planners and interior designers work collaboratively across 14 market sectors from offices located in Canada, the US, UK and UAE. Our mission is to create socially aware, environmentally responsible, and financially viable architecture and engineering design solutions to ensure our clients achieve their business goals while contributing to healthier and sustainable spaces and places across the globe. Founded in 1938 by Canadian Architect John B. Parkin, we've been building on our reputation for inspired design for nearly 85 years. We continue to advance design through sustainable stewardship, diversity of people, the power of technology and the pursuit of excellence for the built environment.

