NEXT WEEK: Michigan School Choice Week Celebrants Aim to Shake Up the K-12 Education Process for Good As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michiganders support school choice: True or false? At the more than 700 celebrations planned for Michigan School Choice Week, families and educators would tick the "True" box.

Michigan schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 772 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the biggest events in Michigan will be a capitol event for students on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Michigan, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment on a case-by-case basis, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Ferrysburg, Livonia, Wyoming, Raisinville, Northville, Melvindale, Auburn Hills, and Williamston, and the townships of Royal Oak, Mount Morris, Ishpeming, Columbus, Port Sheldon, Ira, and Vienna Charter.

"After disrupted learning, school choice offers families the best route toward resilience," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "As those who have benefited from school choice celebrate the Week, we hope their stories are a beacon of hope to all families navigating the K-12 education process."

To download a guide to Michigan school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/michigan.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, preview a sampling of Michigan events at schoolchoiceweek.com/michigan.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

