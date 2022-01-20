NEXT WEEK: K-12 Parents, Educators Unite for School Choice Week Celebrations in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, give them choices. That's the message Nebraska families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Nebraska schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 182 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Gov. Pete Ricketts has recognized Nebraska School Choice Week with an official proclamation.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Nebraska, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Pete Ricketts officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Nebraska School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the city of Sarpy.

"This week, Nebraska families join the nation in highlighting the importance of educational opportunity by exploring school choice," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Education starts with families; let's support all parents in finding learning environments where their child is challenged, inspired, and successful."

To download a guide to Nebraska school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/nebraska.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, preview a sampling of Nebraska events at schoolchoiceweek.com/nebraska.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

