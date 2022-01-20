Newtopia Engages Stonegate Capital Partners to Drive U.S. Investor Communication Programs

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on preventing, slowing and reversing chronic disease, today announced that it has engaged Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. ("Stonegate"), in conjunction with its current investor relations firm, to raise awareness of the Company's business and long-term growth story with a broader U.S. audience.

"Newtopia looks forward to partnering with Stonegate to continue to expand our investor communication efforts in the U.S." said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "The vast majority of Newtopia's revenues are derived from innovative U.S. based health insurers. Following our quotation on the OTCQB® Venture Market this past August, we believe now is the right time to share our growth story more broadly in the U.S. by leveraging Stonegate's expertise, in addition to continuing to actively communicate with our longstanding Canadian shareholders."

Pursuant to the terms of an advisory services agreement (the "Agreement"), Stonegate will receive a month fee of US$5,000 commencing on January 4, 2022. The Agreement has no fixed term and may be terminated upon five days' written notice. The Agreement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for risk-bearing entities like large, self-insured employers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, slow and reverse the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type-2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the U.S. on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners will provide investor relations services to the Company with a specific focus on the U.S. small-cap institutional investment community. Stonegate Inc. is a 40-year-old investor relations and research firm based in Dallas, Texas. Its research covers companies in a variety of industries and is distributed to its wide network of institutional high net worth investors. Stonegate's primary focus is assisting small cap companies to achieve their capital markets objectives and to both increase and strengthen their institutional shareholder base across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward- looking information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.



Should any factor affect Newtopia in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

