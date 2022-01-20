Medius and Columbus extend their longstanding partnership delivering Medius innovative spend management and accounts payable automation solutions to the joint customer base using Medius in combination with the different Infor M3 ERP versions.

Medius and Columbus Extend Strategic Partnership with New Infor M3 Cloud Connector Medius and Columbus extend their longstanding partnership delivering Medius innovative spend management and accounts payable automation solutions to the joint customer base using Medius in combination with the different Infor M3 ERP versions.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, Medius and Columbus now offer an expanded integration connector between the Infor M3 Cloud Edition (multi-tenant) ERP system and the Medius Spend Management and Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions. The integration enables a smooth transition to the Infor M3 Cloud Edition for M3 customers leveraging Medius.

Highlighting the purpose behind the partnership extension, Ulf Schnürer, VP Partner at Medius AP Automation, says: "Medius and M3 have a long history of successful integrations, ranging from the Infor M3 on-premise versions, Infor M3 single tenant Cloud and now the M3 Cloud Edition, and more than 160 joint customers using the combination worldwide. With an increasing demand for efficient cloud solutions, this new integration allows us to continue our support to these organizations as they move their business operations to the M3 Cloud Edition. The response is amazing, we already have 20 customers ready to start using the new integration. These customers are already benefiting from rapid speed to value, low effort integration, minimum maintenance for IT and a solid data synchronization."

Ole Fritze, Chief Operating Officer at Columbus, adds: "The extended partnership with Medius enables M3 customers to optimize and streamline their operations in a multi-tenant Cloud environment, helping them reach their goals for a growing and profitable business."

The powerful and flexible integration to M3 Cloud Edition allows companies to get up and running quickly and reap the benefits of automated invoice management right from the start. The integration is available for all organizations currently leveraging, or planning to upgrade to, the Infor M3 Cloud Edition ERP globally.

