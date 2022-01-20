In honor of the brand's 100th anniversary of its inaugural debut of non-alcoholic options, the new premium range is a sophisticated alternative for Dry January and yearlong mindful consumption

MARTINI & ROSSI® Launches Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo Range, A Naturally Vibrant Collection Of Fresh Tasting And Floral Libations In honor of the brand's 100th anniversary of its inaugural debut of non-alcoholic options, the new premium range is a sophisticated alternative for Dry January and yearlong mindful consumption

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MARTINI & ROSSI®, the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality aromatized and sparkling wines, is proud to introduce its premium range of Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo*, presenting a balanced and sophisticated, moderate approach to yearlong consumption. Meticulously developed with the highest quality craftsmanship, MARTINI & ROSSI master blenders have worked to create a full-flavored, Italian-style, dry spirit, inspired by the 150 years of MARTINI & ROSSI expertise in wine and herbs to instantly transport consumers to the hills of Italy. Available in two fresh tasting and distinct flavors, MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Floreale contains a refreshingly light tasting and botanical flavor profile, paired with delicate notes of Chamomile. MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante offers a fruity, balanced Aperitivo option, with notes of Italian Bergamot Oranges.

(c) MARTINI & ROSSI

With increasing demand for fresh tasting, moderate options and the recent rise in sober-curious consumers, MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo is born out of a heightened desire for mindful cocktails that are brimming with vibrant flavor. Designed for those who sip mindfully, without sacrificing quality and taste, the MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo range offers an ABV of less than 0.5% alcohol and contains no artificial ingredients or flavorings. Both variants are gluten free and made without compromise, with the alcohol being gently removed and naturally infused with a masterful blend of botanicals from around the world.

Marking the heritage brand's 100th year anniversary of becoming the first Italian company to export a non-alcoholic vermouth to the U.S., with its non-alcoholic Sparkling vermouth and Dry vermouth, MARTINI & ROSSI is no stranger to the no/low alcohol trend that has boomed over the past few years. According to data from the MARTINI & ROSSI parent company, Bacardi Limited, and its 2022 Cocktail Trends Report, 58% of individuals globally are drinking more non-alcoholic and low-ABV cocktails in comparison to the previous year.

"We are so excited to debut our MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo," said Fabio Raffaelli, MARTINI & ROSSI North American Brand Ambassador. "Awareness is growing that you no longer have to compromise on taste to enjoy no-to-low proof cocktails. More people are introducing moderation into their lifestyle and finding new ways to host and celebrate with friends, while also adopting a more mindful approach to spirits. These options are the perfect addition to any cocktail-lovers' drinks cabinet and something that everyone can enjoy."

In support of the art of mindful drinking, MARTINI & ROSSI introduces its Mindful Hosting" cocktail kit in collaboration with Cocktail Courier, featuring MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo Floreale and Vibrante. The kit includes everything you will need to enjoy 16 non-alcoholic cocktails, including glassware and "The Good Spirited Mindful Hosting & Cocktails Guide" created by family-owned Bacardi.

MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo is currently available in select markets and in Europe with a SRP of $19.99 USD for 750mL, and will be expanding nationwide in 2023.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo

MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo is a premium non-alcoholic aperitivo, made for those times when you are choosing not to drink alcohol but still want to enjoy a sophisticated and refreshing tasting drink. Taking the same quality wines that are used in classic vermouths, the alcohol is gently removed and infused with a selection of botanicals, made with natural flavour. MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante is a masterful blend of natural botanicals containing less than 0.5% alcohol, with Italian Bergamot to create a fruity aperitivo. MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Floreale presents a refreshingly light and floral taste, pairing with subtle notes of Chamomile.

About MARTINI & ROSSI

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI & ROSSI® is the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality aromatized and sparkling wines. The award- winning, vibrant and bittersweet taste of the MARTINI & ROSSI range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe. The MARTINI & ROSSI portfolio includes: MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero, MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Rubino, MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Ambrato, MARTINI & ROSSI Bianco, MARTINI & ROSSI Rosato, MARTINI & ROSSI Rosso and MARTINI & ROSSI Extra Dry Vermouths, MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter liqueur, MARTINI & ROSSI Asti, MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco and MARTINI & ROSSI Rosé Extra Dry Italian Sparkling wines. CASA MARTINI, the MARTINI & ROSSI brand home, is located Pessione di Chieri, in Turin, at the MARTINI & ROSSI historic premises and is now open for private events, conference meetings and social occasions.

Created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, the MARTINI & ROSSI brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, and continues to be the market leader of the category. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ENJOY MARTINI & ROSSI® RESPONSIBLY*NON-ALCOHOLIC* DEALCOHOLIZED WINE APERITIF. <0.5%

MARTINI & ROSSI AND THE BALL AND BAR LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT www.martini.com

CONTACT

Carolyn Oseep

coseep@nikecomm.com

(PRNewsfoto/MARTINI & ROSSI)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MARTINI & ROSSI