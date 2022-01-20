Inventory down 40% from pre-COVID level as price growth intensifies

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home shopping season appears to already be in full swing, as anxious buyers outnumbered dwindling new listings and drove inventory to record low levels in December. Limited supply is already pushing price growth up, as Zillow®'s latest market report1 shows monthly home value appreciation accelerated for the first time since July.
In addition to not wanting to wade into such a tight market as a buyer, homeowners could be hesitant to list their houses and move due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases and employers' rising uncertainty about post-pandemic working arrangements, according to a recent Zillow survey.
"Home shoppers picked the shelves clean this December, leaving fewer active listings than ever before in the U.S. housing market," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "Enough determined buyers kept up their house hunt to reignite monthly price appreciation. Rising mortgage rates could be the next potential headwind, but demand has proven persistent; neither high prices nor slim inventories have deterred buyers so far."
The typical home value is now $320,662, 19.6% above that of December 2020. The annual growth rate represents an all-time high in data dating back more than 20 years. After decelerating since July, month-over-month home value appreciation reignited, jumping from 1.2% in November to 1.4% in December.
The resurgent upward pressure on prices is likely due to astonishingly low levels of inventory this winter. After slipping in November, inventory plunged in December, dropping 11.1% in a month to a new record low of about 923,000 homes. Buyers shopping in December had 19.5% fewer homes to choose from than they did a year before, when inventory was already at a record low. Compared to December 2019, there are now 40.5% fewer homes available for sale.
One bright point for buyers is that the speed of the market has gradually slowed since the frenzied summer. In June, the typical U.S. home spent just one week on the market before going under contract. That has risen every month since, to roughly 13 days in December. This is still an incredibly short time on the market, but those extra few days do give buyers more time to assess their options.
Surge in coronavirus cases could be hampering listings, plans to move
While December typically sees a sharp decline in newly listed inventory, the 18.9% monthly drop seen last month was the largest in the past three years. The rise of the omicron variant of coronavirus could be partially responsible, pushing homeowners to wait for infection rates to subside before listing.
Workers are also less certain about their long-term working arrangements, which could impact their plans to move. A December survey2 conducted by Zillow found that 52% of workers reported that their employer had announced post-pandemic work arrangements — a lower share than was reported in June 2021. One possible explanation is that the rise of new coronavirus variants has caused employers to push back in-person start dates indefinitely.
Workers whose employer has announced post-pandemic work arrangements are more likely to say they are considering a move within the next three years: 51%, versus 41% for those whose employers have not lined out a plan.
Rent growth slows
Typical rents rose a record 15.7% year over year in December, to $1,855 per month. However, monthly growth was 0.7% in December, the lowest monthly growth seen since February.
Rents grew year over year in all 50 of the nation's largest metros. Annual rent appreciation was fastest across the Sunbelt, led by Miami (29.6%), Tampa (28.6%), Phoenix (26.0%) and Las Vegas (25.1%).
Metropolitan
Zillow
ZHVI –
ZHVI –
For-Sale
Median
Zillow
ZORI –
United States
$320,662
19.6%
1.4%
-19.5%
13
$1,855
15.7%
New York, NY
$573,813
12.5%
0.6%
-25.4%
37
$2,772
16.2%
Los Angeles– Long Beach– Anaheim, CA
$868,350
17.9%
1.1%
-29.7%
13
$2,747
13.4%
Chicago, IL
$289,595
13.6%
0.9%
-22.8%
22
$1,735
10.4%
Dallas–Fort Worth, TX
$344,919
25.2%
1.7%
-24.0%
17
$1,719
17.9%
Philadelphia, PA
$313,529
14.7%
0.7%
-9.3%
13
$1,740
11.4%
Houston, TX
$278,685
19.3%
1.2%
-17.5%
14
$1,519
11.9%
Washington, D.C.
$526,296
11.9%
0.6%
-4.4%
12
$2,119
11.7%
Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL
$397,603
22.3%
1.9%
-48.0%
18
$2,564
29.6%
Atlanta, GA
$338,243
27.4%
2.4%
-27.8%
10
$1,882
21.6%
Boston, MA
$612,114
14.3%
0.8%
-25.7%
10
$2,608
13.7%
San Francisco, CA
$1,374,739
17.3%
0.8%
-21.6%
13
$3,044
10.4%
Detroit, MI
$226,372
15.0%
0.7%
-4.8%
13
$1,384
11.0%
Riverside, CA
$534,393
26.2%
0.9%
-7.1%
14
$2,469
18.1%
Phoenix, AZ
$427,451
31.8%
1.4%
-9.5%
14
$1,858
26.0%
Seattle, WA
$718,944
22.2%
1.6%
-22.9%
6
$2,132
17.3%
Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN
$353,505
12.6%
0.8%
-6.0%
21
$1,610
5.6%
San Diego, CA
$834,199
23.6%
1.4%
-28.4%
9
$2,757
17.2%
St. Louis, MO
$224,320
14.1%
1.0%
-23.5%
8
$1,210
10.9%
Tampa, FL
$327,618
29.7%
1.7%
-24.7%
7
$1,985
28.6%
Baltimore, MD
$353,016
11.6%
0.6%
-9.6%
11
$1,793
12.1%
Denver, CO
$588,328
22.5%
1.6%
-40.3%
6
$1,873
14.8%
Pittsburgh, PA
$201,584
15.4%
0.7%
-7.8%
23
$1,289
7.8%
Portland, OR
$540,550
18.1%
0.9%
-14.7%
8
$1,810
12.8%
Charlotte, NC
$336,085
26.9%
1.8%
-23.6%
6
$1,704
19.5%
Sacramento, CA
$574,383
21.5%
0.6%
-30.5%
9
$2,195
13.0%
San Antonio, TX
$277,236
21.9%
1.8%
-28.6%
12
$1,392
15.7%
Orlando, FL
$340,123
23.5%
2.1%
-30.3%
8
$1,887
23.8%
Cincinnati, OH
$240,833
16.0%
0.9%
-12.6%
6
$1,401
10.2%
Cleveland, OH
$200,895
15.9%
0.7%
-33.5%
12
$1,209
9.7%
Kansas City, MO
$264,395
18.2%
1.2%
-7.6%
5
$1,258
9.9%
Las Vegas, NV
$395,943
26.8%
1.7%
-26.0%
10
$1,822
25.1%
Columbus, OH
$271,956
16.4%
1.2%
-7.6%
5
$1,350
10.7%
Indianapolis, IN
$244,052
19.3%
1.8%
-9.8%
5
$1,368
12.4%
San Jose, CA
$1,536,201
17.2%
1.4%
-31.4%
14
$3,007
9.2%
Austin, TX
$545,850
44.6%
2.2%
14.6%
21
$1,782
24.4%
Virginia Beach, VA
$301,273
14.7%
1.1%
-17.4%
22
$1,539
14.3%
Nashville, TN
$393,938
27.1%
2.8%
7
$1,788
18.9%
Providence, RI
$417,771
19.0%
1.0%
-31.6%
13
$1,739
12.6%
Milwaukee, WI
$250,900
13.0%
0.2%
36
$1,217
7.3%
Jacksonville, FL
$321,420
27.7%
2.1%
-21.9%
10
$1,718
24.0%
Memphis, TN
$209,211
19.5%
1.6%
-1.2%
20
$1,468
16.4%
Oklahoma City, OK
$198,154
15.7%
1.5%
-12.6%
7
$1,216
11.9%
Louisville– Jefferson County, KY
$224,727
14.1%
1.1%
-3.7%
9
$1,183
9.0%
Hartford, CT
$296,333
15.2%
0.6%
-32.9%
15
$1,583
10.5%
Richmond, VA
$305,227
14.4%
1.2%
-15.6%
6
$1,518
14.7%
New Orleans, LA
$254,376
14.4%
1.3%
-22.4%
9
$1,461
18.2%
Buffalo, NY
$226,354
19.1%
0.4%
-11.0%
12
$1,085
10.2%
Raleigh, NC
$399,332
30.7%
2.1%
-39.2%
5
$1,663
18.4%
Birmingham, AL
$219,531
16.9%
1.6%
-25.7%
6
$1,285
10.7%
Salt Lake City, UT
$553,658
27.6%
1.6%
-12.0%
8
$1,634
19.1%
*Table ordered by market size
1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Report is aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 2000. Mortgage and home loan data is typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.
2 Zillow Group conducted a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults in mid-December 2021 and asked 824 adults about their plans to move, their view of current housing prices and their anticipated work arrangements.
