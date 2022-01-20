Hostess Brands Gives 'Thank You' Bonuses to Frontline Workers Company recognizes plant employees for their hard work and dedication to safety

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) today announced that it has recognized its nearly 2,000 bakery and distribution center employees with bonuses of up to $750 per employee to show its gratitude for their hard work, tenure and passion toward achieving the Hostess vision every day.

"We're extremely proud of our frontline team at Hostess," said Andy Callahan, president and CEO of Hostess Brands. "They have shown tremendous commitment, passion, strength and resilience in these challenging times. Their efforts help ensure that our beloved brands continue to be available to spark moments of joy when people need them, and they have done so while achieving a record for workplace safety in 2021."

Hostess Brands operates with a "people-first, safety every day" mindset that emphasizes employee training and continuous improvement in workplace safety to protect employees. Hostess Brands bakeries also have best-in-class air filtration systems to ensure employees stay safe and healthy while producing high-quality snacks.

As a result of these efforts, Hostess Brands' total recordable incident rate in 2021 was more than 75 percent better than the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration's industry average.

Hostess Brands operates five North American bakeries in Chicago; Emporia, Kan.; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ga.; and Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Its facilities are rated A or AA under the global quality and food safety audit standard by the British Retail Consortium.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats, including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

