The Habit Burger Grill Continues To Be A 'Habit' Across College Campuses With New Location At California State University, San Bernardino

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the grand opening of a new location At California State University, San Bernardino. Located at CSUSB Student Union North 5500 University Pkwy, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' on January 24th.

Upon opening, the local restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout. Convenient curbside pick-up and delivery is available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Contactless delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and ordering ahead via phone.

"We love our college fans and are so happy to have the opportunity to open at California State University, San Bernardino and sit within their student union," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and grilled Tenderloin steak. The Habit Burger Grill also offers two family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant's dining room will be open Monday - Friday: 10:30am - 5PM, and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring marinated Tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 300 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as twelve international locations, seven in China and five in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

